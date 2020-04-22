The redemption of our planet

On this Earth Day, let’s assume that our planet itself created a small droplet that spread virally — but for the good of all humans.

It evolved to become a “good pandemic,” creating positive symptoms that helped begin major changes to right the wrongs that the Earth is going through. This planet’s many ills would be rehabilitated, with health and well-being the beneficiaries of the “good virus.”

People would address the sea-level rise and, perhaps, see glaciers restarted. Ocean acidification would be lowered to healthy levels and coral reefs would grow again. Dams would be removed to allow streams and rivers to flow once more. Endangered animal and plant populations rebound. Fossil energy abates and the climate improves. Politicians would breathe in this “good virus,” inspiring them to play a major role in the planet’s revival.

These changes, and more, would bring Earth back to its earlier health and beauty. And it would be good.

Tom Stock,

Babylon

The article “Apps for Earth Day on its 50th birthday” by Peter King [Business, April 19] provides some wonderful ways for people to participate Wednesday in Earth Day from home this year, and I’d like to share another. I am a student at Bennington College in Vermont, taking a class (now remotely) on plastic pollution.

On Earth Day, it’s important to bring to light the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act that has been introduced in Congress. If passed into law, this bill would phase out the use of single-use plastics, such as plastic utensils, and hold plastic producers financially responsible for the collecting and recycling or composting of their products after use.

Reducing plastic pollution is linked to solving the climate crisis since plastics are made from chemicals and fossil fuels. Some 8.8 million tons of plastic enter our oceans every year, harming wildlife and making their way into our own diets through the food chain. Plastic that goes from city streets into rivers and then the ocean breaks down into microplastics which is a threat to our environment.

This Earth Day, support the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act and make a change to your daily life by using less plastic.

Olivia Chiossone,

New York City