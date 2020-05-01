Discarded masks and gloves still trash talk, just different

It’s very sad and somewhat disgusting to see that during this time of crisis the face mask and vinyl glove have replaced the beer can and cigarette butt as the new favorite discarded trash on Long Island sidewalks and roadways.

Mike Baard,

Merrick

Suggestion for golf course playing

I read with great pleasure about the opening of golf courses on Long Island. There is only one drawback: To play, you have to walk, carry your own bag, or use a pull cart. Great for the younger folks, but what about us seniors? I have played golf since I was 16. I am 81 and still enjoy playing the game. It’s great to be able to get away for a few hours with friends, have a few laughs, maybe afterward a pint or two. But these restrictions do not allow seniors to enjoy the game.

I have a suggestion: Why not let seniors like myself use the golf carts? One player to a cart; this way we can enjoy the game.

Joseph Grella,

Huntington Station

Be careful where foster kids are placed

There are children who experience separation from their families and are placed in the foster care system. The number of cases in which children are abused and/or killed in the care of foster parents is alarming. According to The MENTOR Network, 70 percent of the children who died in foster care over 10 years, died unexpectedly.

Often, individuals reside in the home who avoid proposed screening. Some children thus are often placed in situations worse that the home they were removed from.

It is important to have an understanding of the foster parents’ morals, beliefs and mental health history when placing children. It is critical to learn what these triggers are and see whether a child may display these behaviors. Unknown triggers can be fatal.

One may argue that this may be a great expense to a state. There is also no guarantee that the individual assessing the situation can address the risk displayed by a foster parent.

We should make a more valiant effort to ensure that we provide the children the safest environment possible until reunification with their parents or adoption.

Monique Russell,

Jamaica