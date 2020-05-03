We can all use positive news

Thank you for two uplifting articles on April 28. The “Reaching out is touching” [News] closing paragraph hit a home run, suggesting that “the return of phone calls may be a welcome consequence (of the coronavirus upheaval) as there is an enhanced value to sound and a familiar voice.”

“The shame game” [exploreLI] informed people that shaming people online or in public when observing others who may not be adhering to social distance standards can be counterproductive. “It doesn’t help to let fear turn people into self-righteous social vigilantes.” This article is food for thought for those who find themselves guilty of shaming another.

Fear is most often the public’s reaction to the majority of the media’s broadcasting and publications. The public needs relief from fear. I search for uplifting news to share with others, reassuring them that there is so much more good in the world than the media would lead us to believe. Please provide more.

Marie Finnegan,

Wantagh

Wrong move on NY primaries

I could not disagree more with your editorial “Right move on NY primaries” [April 28]. Measures could have been taken, either through executive order or legislation, to ensure that the Democratic presidential primary was conducted exclusively by mail. Election workers, whose job it is to open and process mail-in ballots, could have been seated away from one another, provided with protective gear. No one would have been put at risk.

Every registered Democrat in New York State has been disenfranchised, an outcome that former Vice President Joe Biden made clear he did not want. Unfortunately, party bosses couldn’t resist the opportunity to kick progressive New Yorkers in the teeth and rob them of their influence at the Democratic National Convention.

The only equitable solution, provided this terrible decision is not overturned, is to reduce New York’s delegate count to zero. No one should get to choose who speaks for the voters other than the voters themselves.

Matthew Zeidman,

New Hyde Park