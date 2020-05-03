TODAY'S PAPER
Lesson 1: Change how we fund schools

By Newsday Readers
I could not agree more with Bill Toumey’s letter “No secret which schools rank highly” [April 27]. Until we stop funding schools based on property values, we will continue to have disparities between school districts.

Nassau County should be one school district with one person in charge. Fund education equally across the board. Perhaps then you will have a better idea of how well the students are doing or not doing.

Peggy Gay,

Baldwin

Bravo to Bill Toumey for pointing out the inequities involved in ranking schools.

It goes beyond the high school rankings. I taught for many years in a school district with a very diverse population in which I proudly live. When the test results beginning in third grade are published every year, I know they will remain meaningless until they are accompanied by the percentage of children who are tutored in and out of school for those tests beginning, believe it or not, in first grade.

This discussion is far too complicated for a letter to an editor but one worthy of serious review.

Barbara Peirez Kirby Dubin,

Glen Cove

