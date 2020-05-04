Demonstrators just inviting the virus

Recently, a 5-year-old girl I knew had a meltdown. She cried, “I hate this stupid virus. I want to see my friends. I want to go back to school [kindergarten]. I want to play in the park, but everything is closed!” Her mother eventually calmed her down and once again found something amusing for her daughter to do.

Those people demonstrating in Michigan, Ohio and other states who want to open their communities are having their own “meltdown.” Except, when they calm down, they’ll bring home the deadly contamination of their human contacts. These frustrated people need to realize that their behavior just rings the dinner bell for the coronavirus.

Louis Capitano,

Copiague

Small biz loans come up empty

My company, Roli Tire and Auto Repair in Farmingdale, along with thousands of other small businesses, were left out of the government Paycheck Protection Program loans [“SBA: Small business loan programs out of money for now,” News, April 17]. How can it be called a loan for “small business” and then make it available for companies with 500 or fewer employees — per location?

We are a commercial truck tire dealer and retread truck tire manufacturer. We are an essential business supplying tires to the post office, townships, ambulance companies, and others. We applied for the loan April 8, and after two days, the Chase bank website was not working. We received zero dollars. I hope the second round is more fairly distributed to the intended companies that truly need the money and not large chains such as restaurants and hotels.

Our government and our banks have failed us.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Richard Bucci,

Farmingdale

While essential workers risks their lives to keep us safe and fed, we unfortunately read “Large chains receiving small-biz loans” [Business, April 17]. These loans were to be used by small businesses to hang on to their employees. Yet, these companies that made millions of dollars in profits are petitioning the government to use this money for things besides their workers. This is tantamount to a rich family showing up each day to eat free meals at the local church rather than leave those meals for the needy. Perhaps companies that did this should listen to the words of Pope Francis: “The world tells us to seek success, power and money. God tells us to seek humility, service and love.”

Robert Melo,

Sayville

The first headline on the April 25 LI Business page is “Smallest businesses first” and talks about prioritizing Paycheck Protection Program loans to companies employing fewer than 20 employees. Right below that on the page is the headline “Newsday secures $10M pandemic relief loan” and talks about how it and other major media companies received more than $30 million combined in PPP loans. Anybody notice the major irony there?

Ellen Hladky,

Smithtown

Front-liners deserve veterans benefits

As the widow of a Vietnam combat veteran, I know that veterans and their widows receive benefits from the federal and local governments. My husband was able to get monetary help when he returned to college, and even now I receive a reduction on my home’s real estate taxes. There are other government benefits as well.

I’m sure that our health care and other essential workers appreciate all the public support they receive. However, I think it would be appropriate for our government to extend to them all the benefits that a veteran receives. For the good of their country and its citizens, they are risking their lives every day in this “war” against COVID-19.

Janice Dvorak,

Flushing

Commencement at West Point a sad day

West Point has always emphasized personal character. Duty, honor, country is its motto. The seven Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage are of paramount importance to a cadet and future officer. As a veteran, I find it sad that President Donald Trump, who has none of these values, will be giving the 2020 West Point commencement address.

William H. Kuhn,

Lindenhurst

Some couples don’t deserve relief checks

I understand that if the government gives you money because you are in need, it is beneficial for both the individual and society [“IRS: First virus-stimulus checks in accounts,” News, April 14]. But I see that couples who made up to $150,000 and may collect pensions or are still working will get a check of $2,400. What will they do with the money? Probably put it in the bank. What was Congress thinking?

Steve Spiritus,

East Meadow

Virus is bringing the world closer

As much as this virus angers me, I realized that despite the world being as separated as it is, it is working together for the first time in a while.

Jeff Ward,

Medford