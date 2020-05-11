No reason to relax rules for parade

In the article “Parade shows support for ER workers” [News, May 4], the photo shows not a single person wearing a face mask or gloves. If it was indeed a parade, others likely did not either nor were they all relatedand living in the same household.

Even worse is the poor example the registered nurses along the back are setting, especially given the attendance of an 8-year-old. These women should know better; they practice precautionary measures at work that should extend to the home.

With all due respect to our front-line medical workers and their difficult jobs in this pandemic, this was no excuse to relax the rules for themselves and not only put unrelated colleagues at risk but possibly co-workers and patients to whom they will return again to save lives.

John Del Grosso,

Islandia

While the intent of the drive-by salute for nurses was laudable in the article “Parade shows support for ER workers,” I was appalled to see that none of the participating registered nurses was social distancing nor were any of them in the accompanying photograph wearing any sort of face mask. Having been a registered nurse for 40 years and holding a doctorate of nursing practice, I thought I had seen it all. To see such flagrant disregard of basic safety measures by health professionals amid a pandemic is inexcusable.

Jane Corrarino,

Setauket

That was a sweet story and nice reporting about a well-deserved parade for hard workers. Why, though, did the picture show a lack of face masks and social distancing with nurses standing shoulder-to-shoulder? Role modeling from those in the trenches would be powerful.

Kathleen Malsky,

Manorville

Banned for following the rules

I recently went to a local nursery to purchase window boxes. It was extremely crowded with more than 100 people shopping. I observed several employees, and the owner, not wearing face masks nor practicing social distancing [“See beyond the mask,” Editorial, May 4].

After commenting to an employee who became belligerent, I was told by the owner to leave and never shop there again. I contacted several agencies to voice my concerns, and not one expressed any interest. As I write this, Suffolk County meets only two of the seven metrics necessary to be eligible to reopen.

At this rate, it will never happen.

Maryann Tierney,

Greenlawn

Trump has all seven of the Army values

William Kuhn’s letter states that President Donald Trump should not speak at West Point because he has “none” of the seven values of the Army [“Commencement at West Point a sad day,” May 4]. I disagree. I believe the president shows his “loyalty,” “respect” and love of America in everything he says and does. His “duty,” “personal courage” and “selfless service” are shown by standing strong every day in the face of constant attacks by the media and Democrats, giving up millions of dollars he would have earned from running his company, not taking a paycheck and working round the clock.

To me, he is accomplishing more than most presidents even in the face of continual resistance. The writer judges him as having no “honor” and “integrity,” but I believe he has the respect of virtually half of America and millions around the world. How many people have accomplished that?

If you want a perfect person, you will not find one.

Susan Musillo,

Long Beach

Flyovers barely touch Suffolk County

We were disappointed when most of Suffolk County was not included in the salute by the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds [“A soaring tribute,” News, April 29].

The distant roar of the jets was heard briefly here in Blue Point, but once they were over Nicolls Road in the middle of Long Island, they headed west to honor the heroes in the five boroughs and New Jersey. Now we read that “Skytypers plan messages of support” [News, May 5]. Once again, on eastern Long Island, almost all of the thousands of first responders, health care workers, firefighters, police and other essential workers were overlooked, this time by a salute by the GEICO Skytypers. The fleet of World War II planes left Republic Airport in Farmingdale, headed west to the Statue of Liberty, up the Hudson River and then circled the five boroughs.

The eastern half of Long Island also deserve to have our spirits lifted and get a pat on the back.

Wendy Blum,

Blue Point

Clever, safer idea on bagging groceries

With people bringing their reusable bags to the supermarket, I witness the wasted time and the not-so-sanitary process of putting used bags on the checkout counter and self-bagging. It takes many people extra minutes to self-bag. Then, the other day, I saw the most efficient and sanitary process: A man put all of his groceries on the checkout conveyor, moved forward and then put them all back into his cart. He then bagged his purchased groceries at his car, never having to bring his reusable bags into the store.

Ron Boehning,

Massapequa