Showing gratitude as part of Ramadan

Masjid Noor in Huntington is still open for individual worship. Two or three people can enter at a time, says Usman Khan, a member of the mosque's management team. Credit: Usman Khan

Ramadan is a holy month in Islam where Muslims around the world forgo eating and drinking from sunup to sundown; however, there is so much more to Ramadan than fasting [“Improvising for Ramadan,” News, April 23]. In this month, the worldly life slows down and spiritual reflection springs forth like no other time. As Muslims, we ask ourselves many questions during this time. The biggest one we ask is: “How can I be a better person?” Although there are many answers, this Ramadan I’d like to become a better person by being more grateful.

As a former resident of Elmont who attended Stony Brook University, my first step in this journey was writing this letter and thanking all of those people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic — from the doctors and nurses to truck drivers and cashiers at grocery stores. May God keep you and all the people of this beautiful world in His protection. May we all make it to the other side of this smiling.

Bilal Saleem,

New Windsor

