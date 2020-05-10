Stimulus package details missing

The First Amendment has given the media a lot of power. They are the watchdogs between the government and the people. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held up the coronavirus stimulus package for political gain, where was the media? Some of the non-emergency items that she successfully included in the bill were: Kennedy Center, $25 million; Corporation for Public Broadcasting, $75M; diplomatic programs, $324M; House of Representatives operations, $25M, and the list goes on. People are suffering: death, loss of jobs, loss of income. The media must keep politicians responsible.

John J. Ferrante,

Bellmore

Questioning draft data in editorial

In the editorial “Getting vaccine is a first step” [Opinion, May 5], the editorial board criticizes President Donald Trump for offering “unrealistic timetables” and “contradicting public health experts.” In my view, this is fearmongering by referring to data from a “draft report” with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo, not an actual, released CDC report. Hiding behind an editorial does not subjugate your responsibility to provide real, verifiable facts to support an opinion. On the same day this editorial appeared, Pfizer said it would begin human clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine. Its chief executive said, “The short ... time frame in which we’ve been able to move ... to human testing is extraordinary.” Incidentally, the CEO is a doctor of veterinary medicine and has a doctorate in veterinary biotechnology of reproduction.

Please keep your editorials focused on Long Island. I am not suggesting you ignore national politics or events, but I would much rather read your opinions about how the federal government and its officials directly impact Long Island.

Dan Barabino,

Fort Salonga