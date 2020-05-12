Concerns about reopening NY state

To those who propose we reopen the state, I ask two questions:

First, in the likely scenario that a reopening brings us back to square one — that is, the numbers spike up and we have to go back to a complete lockdown — both economically and healthwise, aren’t we better off opening in an intelligent way so that, should we see numbers jump, we can better pinpoint the cause and address accordingly?

Second, look around you, at those you care about. Your parents, siblings and friends. Is any one of them someone you could say, “Well, I know their death was preventable, but it was a worthwhile sacrifice to try and get the economy going?”

We all get the economic pain of this lockdown. Let’s be smart about addressing it.

Mark Weintraub,

Old Bethpage

“Cuomo: Fast opening comes with human cost” mentions Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s plans to collaborate with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to “improve” New York schools by further developing the distance learning plans that schools have been relying on because of the pandemic. The article further reports that this collaboration would seek to use “technology to reduce educational inequality” and create “virtual classrooms that could replace an in-person lecture hall or large class.”

I have been teaching for more than 20 years, but, aside from my teaching experience, I can say as a mother that technology cannot replace the face-to-face interactions that occur in a classroom, especially for groups that might be at the “wrong” end of educational inequality. I would not say distance learning is “working.” It is allowing us to limp toward the end of the school year while, at best, preventing students from regressing. Moreover, Cuomo should not be partnering with the Gates Foundation, which drove Common Core; we know how well that “reform” went over.

Allowing billionaire philanthropists to determine education reform in New York is an absurd proposition.

Coleen Comerford,

Massapequa

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s hypocrisy is stunning. In relation to COVID-19 he states: “A human life is priceless. Period.” He should explain how that comports with his position on abortion.

Laura Papa,

Manhasset

In “Cuomo: Fast opening comes with human cost,” President Donald Trump says that blue states hit with extraordinary and non-budgeted coronavirus expenses shouldn’t receive further federal aid in a new relief bill because that wouldn’t be “fair to the Republicans.”

And I thought I was living in the “United” States of America. Should New Yorkers, who for decades have paid more taxes into the U.S. Treasury than money we receive in federal aid, simply say, “Fuhgeddaboutit!” the next time there’s a “Katrina” in a red state?

Marjorie Harrison,

Hempstead

As the Republican Party complains about bailing out liberal “blue” Democratic states, it would be interesting to see an analysis of the net per capita federal surplus or deficit by state.

I believe net per capita data is the most relevant as gross funding does not paint the true picture. Maybe if the per capita data netted to zero and New York received its fair share of federal money, the state could shed its high tax designation. I would think that President Donald Trump would be an advocate of this equalization as he championed this effort with NATO.

Michael Mazza,

Sayville

3 ways to do census by deadline

By the end of April, census responses from Long Islanders were under 60%, and all census non-responders should have received a reminder letter with a paper questionnaire. There are many reasons for the low census response rate, e.g., rightful attention to the COVID-19 pandemic and 30 million people unemployed — with Long Island jobless claims reaching 233,000 — and traditional hard-to-count populations.

By mid-March, when the 2020 census was initially rolled out, Farmingdale Public Library and other Long Island libraries had communications and assistance plans to help communities respond online. Most public libraries closed in mid-March because of COVID-19. However, the mailed questionnaire and phone survey are also options.

Those who have not completed the census may complete the paper questionnaire or respond online at my2020census.gov, by the end of May. A final reminder postcard will be sent before the U.S. Census Bureau follows up in person.

Census responses are safe and secure. Now is the time to comply with this civic duty, which is essential for a complete count and will benefit Long Islanders with a fair share of federal funding.

Charles Restivo,

Farmingdale