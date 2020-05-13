The postal service is not a 'joke'

So now President Donald Trump refers to the U.S. Postal Service as “a joke” and refuses to use taxpayer money to “bail it out” [“Deliver for the Postal Service,” Editorial, April 27]. He rails about how it should quadruple the cost of postage for companies like Amazon, which would, ultimately, hurt the postal service as well as the Americans who depend on it to deliver packages.

I know the postal service is not a government department like defense, energy, agriculture, or homeland security — all of which operate with multibillion-dollar budgets funded directly from taxpayer dollars — but doesn’t it provide a direct service to our country, just as they do?

Postal workers are familiar fixtures in every city, town and village across America. It is an American institution. ZIP codes define our country. The postal service is one of the largest employers of veterans and disabled Americans. And now, during the coronavirus pandemic, the postal service becomes even more important to shut-in Americans. It is the original “delivery at home” service. I urge the Trump administration to rethink its position on lending support to this vital and valuable organization.

Richard Weissmann,

Bellport

A runner’s peace turns upside down

I’ve been a runner for more than 30 years — marathons, 5ks, Ironman, you name it. Running calms me when I’m training and exhilarates me when racing. Morning runs are good for my soul. Running is something I love. I wonder whether Ahmaud Arbery shared this love [“State AG to probe Ga. man’s murder case,” News, May 10]. What was Arbery thinking as armed men chased him down? I imagine disbelief, fear and anger, suddenly realizing you are being hunted. Is this real? Stand and fight or run? No good answer. What does a 25-year-old feel when his “morning run” turns into a nightmare?

Now, when running, the “peace” is more elusive. I become angry that men who killed Arbery on a street, without apparent viable justification, faced no charges for three months. How could any interpretation of the law not provide some accountability, some justice? If it were me, a middle-aged white man, running through that neighborhood that day, how would things have been different?

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Did Arbery love running? Was this means of finding peace or excitement shattered by the horror and injustice of what occurred? These thoughts haunt me now as I run. We must do better.

John Edwards,

Islip

Time to fix airlines’ space woes

The biggest complaints about flying in coach class in recent years have been the narrowness of seats, especially when an overweight passenger sits next to you, the inability of passengers to recline seats without getting grief from passengers behind them, and the lack of legroom. To maintain some form of social distancing, airlines plan to not sell middle seats. They also may leave some full rows unsold to keep passengers separated.

I have a better idea. Empty seats represent dead weight, which unnecessarily increases fuel consumption. While planes aren’t flying, remove seats that won’t be sold. The fuel savings won’t make up the lost fare revenue, but it will still save substantial fuel. And passengers will be happier with the increased room.

Leonard Cohen,

Wantagh

Barr’s role in ending Flynn case

In the interest of journalistic accuracy, shouldn’t Newsday refer to Attorney General William Barr as President Donald Trump’s consigliere [“Feds to drop Flynn case,” News, May 8]?

Steven M. Walk,

Great Neck

Keep red-light cameras for safety

Red-light cameras are necessary because people are going too fast and many ignore them and go through, causing accidents [“Slam brakes on red-light fees,” Editorial, May 7].

People are always in a rush. I have seen cars back up on the parkway to get back to the exit they passed.

Years ago, you would get off at the next exit and head back. If you see a light that is green for awhile, take your foot off the gas. The light will more than likely change. If drivers were not using their cellphones and instead paid more attention to traffic, this would not be as big an issue.

Red-light cameras should stay.

Karl Wilhelm,

West Babylon

Thank you for your capital idea

For almost two weeks, I had been entering my information on the Internal Revenue Service website searching for my expected “virus” relief check. The IRS response was always “You have entered the wrong information.” I was about to give up when I read the Newsday article “When will fed aid arrive” [News, May 7] and saw that it said if you put your address in lower-case letters it might not be accepted. So I entered my street address in all capital letters and, lo and behold, it WORKED! Thanks, Newsday.

Jerome Packer,

Mount Sinai