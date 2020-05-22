Hypocrisy gets to flap its wings

I see many Democrats as not caring about women, only politics. To be intellectually honest, Republicans should defend former Vice President Joe Biden like they did Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh [“Harassment, assault absent in Biden complaint,” News, May 3]. To me, Democrats selectively stand up for being innocent until proven guilty. Republicans are looking for payback, not justice. All will say we want justice for Tara Reade, but it’s actually about political points. All will say Biden should have a hearing, but what we want are humiliation and drama. No matter.

I, like everyone, will unwittingly be true to my nature. Our media provide the modern-day Roman Colosseum, and they need a fresh victim to entertain the masses. Some want to see total personal devastation, others will watch to see how well their champion navigates the maze. We all want to see Biden tested before the world just like Kavanaugh was. Why? Because that’s who we are. So on with it. The timing is perfect. We are a captive audience looking for our boredom to be assuaged. My thumb eagerly awaits the opportunity to lay judgment and satisfy my twisted sense of righteous indignation.

Christopher Gaudino,

Copiague

Make wearing masks mandatory

I commend Newsday’s editorial board for pointing out that many on Long Island are not wearing face masks during this pandemic [“See beyond the mask,” Editorial, May 4]. My husband and I have visited Eisenhower and Wantagh parks and seen that about half of those there were not wearing masks nor social distancing. My husband and I are at high risk. I’ve been to a store only twice in eight weeks. I called the Nassau County Parks Department, which said, “It’s not mandatory. It’s a recommendation.”

Why isn’t it mandatory in a county where there have been thousands of cases of the coronavirus? We will no longer go to the parks nor walk in our neighborhood because doing so puts us at risk. People don’t seem to realize they can have the virus without symptoms and pass it to someone who can become ill — or worse — die from it. If we don’t take this seriously, heaven knows when our lives will be back to normal.

Susan Black,

North Bellmore

Public schools are the ones to question

In his letter “The purpose of schools is to educate” [May 15], Michael Costa wrote “private and charter schools do not say the Pledge of Allegiance or sing The Star-Spangled Banner.” With about 1,100 parochial, independent private and charter Schools in New York, the writer was busy, compiling statistics for his statement. The fifth-grade teacher, however, is entitled to his opinion but not entitled to his own facts.

As an educational supervisor observing hundreds of classes throughout the system, I can attest that the expectation in most private and charter schools is that every student stand, recite the pledge and sing the anthem, which they do. Students tend to behave how others expect them to behave, and most private and charter schools expect the pledge and anthem.

Unfortunately, the pledge and anthem are voluntary in public schools and no student or employee is subject to discipline for non-participation. The result is a small group of public school students sitting and talking throughout the pledge or anthem. A prudent person without a political agenda would have checked the facts.

Laurann Pandelakis,

Manhasset

I was happy to see that in the letter “The purpose of schools is to educate,” Michael Costa at least acknowledged that Catholic schools do save taxpayers money [May 15]. But the claim that we do not pledge allegiance to the flag is news to me. We did so in every school I graduated from including American Martyrs in Bayside and The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates. The culture taught was indeed American. His comments reminded me of the anti-Papist movement of old that apparently still lives in the anti-Catholicism of today.

Andrea Vecchio,

East Islip

Editor’s note: The writer is a founder of East Islip TaxPAC, a local taxpayer group that has acted as a fiscal watchdog.

Now we know what we’ve become

It is a crying shame that it took a pandemic to expose our society’s vulnerabilities. When will we learn that it is impossible to have a healthy economy without a healthy population? If it is obvious why minorities and low-income populations are hardest hit, it should also be obvious that even those who are not now sick or infected are paying and will continue to pay a heavy price for the systematic neglect of large parts of our society.

It does nobody, sick or healthy, any good if our economy is in shambles, if we can’t bury our dead, if our parents and grandparents are left to die in solitude and loneliness. The generations-long neglect and lack of preparation, spurred on by greed, is shameful and certainly not worthy of a great nation. And no amount of TV time blaming other countries and everybody under the sun is going to change the facts: We, as a people, allowed greedy, irresponsible politicians and big business to corrupt our country and our ideals.

Ernst P.A. Vanamson,

Sayville