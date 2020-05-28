VA official missed the point

Randy Reeves, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs undersecretary for memorial affairs, said about the Memorial Day ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery how it was important for him to come to what he called the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis [“‘Resolve to honor them’ ever-present,” News, May 26]. Really? That cemetery is the epicenter? I guess his presence demonstrated bravery and courage coming from Washington to the largest national cemetery, where he and his ilk from the National Cemetery Administration prohibited group placement of grave site flags.

Instead of the orderly and sharp-looking decorations, usually done in 45 minutes by our 5,000 volunteers during the past 25 years, families visiting Calverton on Memorial Day witnessed a disorganized array of flags with whole and partial cemetery sections not decorated at all. I saw parents trying to explain to their children why their loved one’s grave was not decorated while others nearby were. It was a total mess unworthy of all interred. The NCA decision was a disgrace. Our group flag-placement plan was approved by the Suffolk County executive and the county’s board of health.

At least the families visiting Calverton can have solace knowing about the brave actions of Randy Reeves.

Frank Bailey,

Middle Island

Editor’s note: The writer chairs the Calverton Gravesite Flag Placement Committee.

Large or small, prayer is prayer

I was appalled that some religious leaders threaten to disobey public health recommendations on social distancing because those measures somehow infringe on their congregations’ right to practice their beliefs [“Worship sites ‘essential,’” News, May 23].

The measures, adopted in response to COVID-19, are to prevent its spread by limiting large public gatherings and protecting all citizens of any religious belief. I believe most religions also encourage individual prayer and am not aware of any major U.S. religion that encourages human sacrifice. As for Christians, according to Matthew 18:20 Jesus said, “For wherever two or three of you are gathered in my name I am there among them.”

Jesus apparently foresaw the limitations of large group gatherings. Why can’t our pastors and politicians?

William J. Bennett,

Huntington

Thanks to all those who serve

As I watched the National Memorial Day Concert, I couldn’t help but compare the sacrifices our military and their families and our current health care heroes battling this pandemic have made.

Consider those who think wearing a mask is too much of an infringement on their “rights” [“A very different Memorial Day,” Editorial, May 25]. They think they should be able to go to bars and beaches without social distancing, which protects them, their families and our health care heroes. Shame on them. We all want life to get back to normal.

This is our challenge: If we all make sacrifices to stop this disease, we all will be able to return to the life we’re accustomed to. I thank all those who have served and serve now for the benefit of all Americans. We need to support them by our actions not just our words.

Peggy Fallon,

Glen Cove

Reopening drive-ins first an odd choice

I applaud and appreciate Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s efforts responding to the coronavirus pandemic [“Five regions ready, but not LI,” News, May 15]. I found it amusing, however, that he chose drive-in movie theaters to be among the first businesses to reopen, given that so few are left operating in the state. Why not add blacksmiths and video rental stores to the list?

Anthony Guardino,

Smithtown

We can live without baseball players

I couldn’t believe that a letter writer thinks baseball players should be paid more because they would be taking a “risk” by playing now [“Pay baseball players for taking risk,” May 26]. Ballplayers already receive multimillion-dollar salaries.

What about doctors, nurses, and first responders who come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and take a real risk in caring for them and saving their lives? Are ballplayers worth more for entertaining us?

We can live without ballplayers but not without those who save the lives of the victims of this lethal virus.

Lyn Mendelsohn,

Oceanside

Don’t tell me what I need to wear

I read a letter opining about bicycle helmets [“All cyclists should wear helmets,” May 26]. However, they slightly restrict head movement, make a rider’s head uncomfortable, and the whole idea of a bit of freedom and the wind in your hair is gone.

I presume some people in car crashes are burned or some drown because of wearing seat belts. Helmets make my field of vision smaller. Likewise, I think people should decide for themselves whether they want to wear face masks. I’m over 80 and can decide for myself when and what protection I need for myself.

Alan Franks,

Smithtown