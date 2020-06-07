I just learned that black lives do matter

Until recently, I was offended by the phrase “Black Lives Matter” [“More demonstrations, mostly peaceful,” News, June 4]. It seemed to imply that other lives did not. After all, all lives matter. I had to see a black man die at the knee of a police officer to realize that, to some, black lives do not matter. Then, I was struck with the true but sad meaning of the cry “Black Lives Matter.” We as a people must face the ugly truth that, to some, black lives don’t matter, and we must change that. Only when that happens will America be great again, and that’s a significant admission from a Trump supporter like me.

Gerald Fortsch,

Smithtown

Rich Morante sees no difference between violent looting, assaults and attempted murders and the acts of the Boston Tea Party [“Needed: unity, peace and compassion,” Letters, June 3]. The Boston Tea Party took place in one day in 1773, in which American patriots threw tea into Boston Harbor to protest taxation without representation. To compare violent thugs looting, stealing and attacking citizens and the police over multiple nights to the Boston Tea Party participants and to suggest the looters are heroes is abhorrent to me. I believe the majority of Americans are against racism.

I say, however, that these violent actions have nothing to do with real protests about racism and are thinly disguised as such and represent criminal activity at its worst. The people who rob and loot stores and businesses, burn and vandalize churches and police stations, and assault innocent people are not heroes.

John Ward,

Centereach

A letter writer opined that the young protesters took to the streets because they were bored staying home due to the coronavirus [“Why this reaction differs from others,” June 4]. He called them violent when most protesters were peaceful. I believe the offense was so egregious that the protesters were profoundly disturbed by the actions of the Minneapolis police and would have protested to vent their anger and frustration. Another writer said the protesters are judging all police officers by the bad actions of a few. We see all over that many police and protesters are of the same mind and they support one another. Generalizations are never appropriate.

Carl Borruso,

Valley Stream

From my understanding, we all must be six feet apart and wear masks. So how can demonstrators march without masks and be right next to each other? Different rules? Why is this lack of social distancing OK during protests?

Ilene Curtis,

Nissequogue