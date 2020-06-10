Floyd's death is a turning point

When something unusual happens, many frequently say, “This particular incident is so important it will go down in American history,” and I’d say about 99.9% of the time they are incorrect.

However, in the death of George Floyd, and the reactions of millions of Americans of all races and ethnicities, I believe we have all witnessed an occurrence so profound that it will never be forgotten and it will affect the course of our country forever.

I am convinced that Floyd’s tragic death will change the way people of color are treated in our country. Millions of Americans have shown that one police officer’s horrific behavior in Minneapolis is unacceptable and from now on, such behavior will result in significant consequences for those committing such crimes.

Peter F. Monaco,

Ridge

We have a right to protect our homes

I was perplexed to see more than a quarter-page, with a large photo to boot, devoted to Kristen Buckley’s letter denouncing her Merrick neighbors for not allowing a peaceful demonstration to go on, writing, “This blatant racism and ignorance are shameful” [“I can’t believe what I heard on my street,” June 7]. I wonder whether Buckley has been to Manhattan and other places where after starting as peaceful many of these demonstrations turned violent and destructive and left many people fearing for their lives.

Perhaps the homeowners in Merrick who worked hard all their lives to purchase homes didn’t want to see their life’s work destroyed. Wouldn’t you think they also were looking out for the safety of their families? It didn’t matter if the protesters were white or black. That was not the issue. Citizens of Nassau and Suffolk are lucky we have excellent police officers who risk their lives each day to protect each and every one of us.

Marty Orenstein,

New Hyde Park

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired sergeant in the National Guard.

Declaration of Independence is key

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” We need to remember this part of our Declaration of Independence — right now and on July Fourth.

Susan Marie Davniero,

Lindenhurst

Racial quotas are not the answer

A letter writer proposes racial quotas in Civil Service jobs and non-civil service professions to bring about the writer’s desired racial change in America [“Blacks should have right representation,” Letters, June 8].

Does the writer really believe that quotas will change anything? I believe racial quotas will divide the races even more. This nation has sadly tried traveling the quota highway with less than good results. If we are all equal, as we are constantly told by the powers that be, why would we need quotas in jobs to achieve racial harmony?

I also noticed that Asians were left out of the writer’s formula? Is this equality? Shouldn’t we want only the best people qualified in Civil Service and professions such as doctors, lawyers and politicians? I certainly do.

James Wood,

North Babylon

Trump has no idea how this could end

As violent protests sweep across the country, President Donald Trump makes no effort to restore calm or to even pretend to address the underlying cause of the protests. Instead, he urges counterviolence by the police and even the military. Violence never quells violence, it only leads to more. Where does he think this will end?

John Carlson,

Smithtown

Path of progress not always smooth

The Black Lives Matter protesters, to me, marched into “white privileged” neighborhoods to spread the ideology of white shaming [“LI renews call for racial justice,” News, June 8].

The belief is whites have more opportunities than blacks. Hence, it is implied whites have more economic value. Many also believe whites are too sheltered and not exposed to the harm of discrimination. This adds to the belief of unfavorable treatment against blacks. Whites are also blamed for judicial injustices against blacks. The chant “white silence is violence” makes the point that only whites are the problem.

Using racism to make a racist point is a contradiction of the protest. Since the civil rights movement, many good changes in social equality have occurred. Former President Barack Obama has been successful. But the point was made that he was the first black president, and the first in a seemingly racist, white-controlled country. Obama became president because he believed “nothing in life that’s worth anything is easy.” Yet, through all his difficulties, motivation and determination helped him succeed because it was worthwhile.

Progress is not always a smooth path. To me, those protesters who always think the worst and do not see the good in anyone will never get anything done.

Peter Scott,

Nissequogue