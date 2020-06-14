TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Contemplation

Credit: Getty Images/DrAfter123

By Newsday Readers
Print

I heard the word exhilaration

to describe the growing protestation

of brutality in our fractured nation

born of fear of darker pigmentation

and violent enforced segregation 

continuous unjust incarceration

what of this masked congregation

demanding justice, not just condemnation

this despair is not of their creation

but a torch passed from our generation

will this be their Kent State situation?

social media fuels exasperation

with the response of this administration

our clergy plead for contemplation

politicians preach failed negotiation

while destruction causes indignation

I wake with fraught anticipation

rapid heartbeat and respiration

there is no price or reparation

to erase memory of the plantation

history’s whip of brutalization

and subsequent marginalization

this year’s events beg memorization

art, song and thoughtful documentation

of how murder served as galvanization

to heal the sins of our civilization

 

Sherri London Pastolove,

Westbury

 

Editor’s note: The writer is the author of “Cowgirls,” a collection of poetry.

 

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Protestors walk alongside drivers in solidarity of the Chiusano: A strange moment draped in protest
The statues on the Confederate monument are covered O'Reilly: What would Lincoln say about Confederate monuments?
If a climate of groupthink in the mainstream Young: The troubling impact of groupthink
Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York. Listen: Visiting the beach during coronavirus?
Spencer Glass featured in the "Life Under Coronavirus" Listen: Being an actor during a pandemic
Sirius, a German shepherd/retriever mix, who is 12 Marshall: A way to light up our lives post-quarantine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search