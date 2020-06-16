America protests, but can we make progress?

Our nation was born in a paradox of promise and hypocrisy, promising equality for all while kidnapping, enslaving and counting Africans as three-fifths of a person. Now, 244 years later, we’re still fighting this hypocrisy.

At a local diverse protest I attended [“LI renews call for racial justice,” News, June 8], someone pointed to a line of almost all-white police saying this is what racism looks like. But racism has no lines. It’s pervasive. It doesn’t start when becoming a law officer, legislator or president. Like love and acceptance, racism begins in the home. It is taught in our families, schools, churches and governments, as much by their silence as by disparaging actions and rhetoric.

If we’re going to protect black lives and bring equality to our health systems, schools, jobs and society, each of us, especially those of us born into a privileged white class, must look into our own hearts, recognize our obvious or often subtle prejudices against those who believe or look different, and work to overcome them. Only then will America’s promise of equality be realized.

Marge Acosta,

Centerport

We cannot change history. Rather, we must acknowledge the injustices of the past and our misplaced idolization of less than perfect “heroes.” Tearing down statues and changing the names of forts does not alter our past. In fact, I believe it does the opposite of what is intended. Obliterating past mistakes would make it seem we are a nation beyond reproach. It is reminiscent of George Orwell’s novel “1984” where the protagonist’s ongoing task in the Ministry of Truth was to expunge “truths” and replace them with the government’s rosy coloration of facts and figures, especially when they pertained to warfare. To paraphrase an axiom, if we don’t learn from our mistakes, we are bound to repeat them.

Arlene Heim,

Medford

I agree that nationwide changes need to take place [“Our nation deserves better,” Editorial, June 11]. But as simplistic as it may sound, this boils down to how we treat each other. We have treated each other very badly for so long that it is about time we started treating each other with dignity and respect. No one’s life is more valuable than another person’s life, no matter where they are from, what skin tone they are, what language they speak, how much money they make or have, what their sexual orientation is, or what their religious beliefs are. Every life matters, and we need to treat each other with dignity and respect.

Chris Bila,

Manorville

I see Newsday’s editorial board as quick to criticize the police in these turbulent times, listing any ills that the board or the Black Lives Matter movement perceives to show how bad our police are. The board members should stand in front of the hysterical, looting mobs that are cursing and yelling in your face to provoke you, spitting at you, throwing stuff at you — for what? To get across their point/revenge for something that didn’t even happen here? Let’s stand up for our police and show our support. After all, when you get in trouble, who ya gonna call, “Ghostbusters”?

Michael Antonelli,

Patchogue

The disgusting acts of racism on display in Smithtown recently were unjustifiable in every sense of the word [“Alleged attack at Smithtown protest,” News, June 9]. Our town name will now be associated with racism and bigotry for the foreseeable future unless we change that. To allow this behavior to take place and for us to continue like nothing happened should not even be an option. As a community, we need to move forward from this incident with actions that speak louder than words and fists hurled recently.

Together — white, black, undocumented, cop, Democrat, Republican — we need to march peacefully to show the world that those select few do not represent us as a whole. To stand with your fellow Americans to promote “justice for all” should be celebrated — not met with vulgarity and hate.

Benjamin Kasman,

Nesconset

As a lifelong Smithtown resident, I was extremely disappointed about the reporting about hateful rhetoric, followed by reports of violence, in response to the “overwhelmingly peaceful protest” on June 7. I grew up in this town and chose to settle here, having always considered it a wonderful place to raise a family. For the first time in my life, I’m embarrassed by it. When did this town (and this country, for that matter) become a place where peaceful protests, about police brutality and innocent lives lost, are met by racial intolerance, hatred and violence? I can only hope that these thugs (yes, they, not the protesters, are the real “thugs,” Mr. President) represent a small minority of those who live in this town. I hope I’m right, because if I’m wrong, then this town is no longer the one in which I grew up, and it is most certainly not the town in which I want to raise my own children.

Brian Rooney,

Nesconset

Never in my lifetime did I think I would see something like this happening in our country [“Help request in rally case,” News, June 11]. Protesters with sledgehammers, pulleys and ropes, toppling statues while police stand idly by. I can’t watch news on TV because every station shows or talks about various protest marches, big or small, throughout the country. This has been going on for more than two weeks. When is it going to end? I think we have gotten to that point although so many sympathize with the cause.

Philip Morvillo,

Huntington Station

A Suffolk County schoolteacher said in the article “6 more LI protests over killing” [News, June 11] that she shouldn’t have to teach her son how to behave when being stopped by a police officer, telling him, “Don’t move. Put your hands on the dashboard and if told to exit the car, just go.” I add: Be respectful and peaceful, and if you think the officer did something to offend you, report the officer to a superior. Yes, you should teach him. If you don’t, who will? You are a teacher. You should teach all your students how to behave during a traffic stop. Every person in the country should know how to behave during a traffic stop. It should be part of the driver’s license exam. Think of all the problems and confrontations that would be eliminated if everyone did this and made officers feel safe. The officer doesn’t know who or what evil could be in the car, especially at night. Let’s all make our officers/protectors feel safe.

Frank Colangelo,

Deer Park

As continued and despicable acts of violence scar our society, we have descended into the depths of primitivism. All the progress we have made to define us as a civilization seems to have vanished into oblivion. We must collectively bow our heads in shame and eradicate this scourge. The question is: How do we do it? It all begins with the family. Many years ago, I taught my two sons to follow this from the Bible: Love thy neighbor as thyself.

John Scirelli,

Forest Hills