Long Islanders sound off on protests

I deeply resent the current vilification of U.S. history and culture as presented by the progressive media [“Rethinking the way we police,” Editorial, June 14]. Name one country that hasn’t had dark and turbulent times. We are still a young, evolving, resilient society. In my 78 years, I’ve seen vast improvement in social acceptance. Unfortunately, change comes slowly. If we keep focusing on negativity, I believe we will lose not only our freedoms but also our souls. History shows how previous societies have collapsed from internal conflict.

Paul H. Schmutz,

Nesconset

I must respond to four Sunday letters [“Impact of protests on all of us”]:

First, John Fallon: His predictive account of what a police officer might need to do is a symptom of what’s wrong with the police. Most people understand that police have to make split-second decisions and that isn’t always easy. But the protests are reacting to a man being held down for nearly nine minutes after being subdued.

Second, Kenneth P. Lebeck: I agree we need protection from looters and anarchists. But we also need protection for our rights to protest. We need protection from a government attacking peaceful protesters for a photo op.

Third, Jennifer Saul: To me, you don’t understand what white privilege is or what Black Lives Matters means. Most whites don’t ask for privilege, but it’s afforded to them constantly. BLM doesn’t mean that Black Lives Matter any more than other lives. But when you have been treated as if your lives matter less, then you might understand the slogan.

Finally, Russell LaKusta: On Long Island, the vast majority of protest marches were peaceful with practically no incidents. Incidents seemed to result from counter protesters attacking — verbally and physically — the peaceful protesters. There is no evidence of the protesters wanting to overthrow the government. But there was evidence of white nationalist groups trying to stir up trouble (in other areas).

Scott Diamond,

Levittown

Gerald Fortsch’s letter “I just learned that black lives do matter” [June 7], captures a Donald Trump supporter’s recent and profound understanding of “Black Lives Matter,” especially his realization that rather than indicating that non-black lives don’t matter, “Black Lives Matter” is a cry against America’s historical and current devaluing of the lives of black humans. His letter, in turn, caused me to realize that not all Trump supporters are bigoted and close-minded.

Smithtown, though, had counter protesters to a Black Lives Matter demonstration [“LI renews call for racial justice,” News, June 8] in its downtown. They reportedly chanted “USA” in opposition. I don’t understand the chant’s point. Was it meant to convey that they are patriotic and that the Black Lives Matter protesters aren’t? If that were the intent, it missed the mark. Is it not patriotic to love what’s right about America and work to change what is not?

Jim Morgo,

Bayport

Last week, my sister, Kristen, wrote a letter condemning the anti-protesters who confronted a peaceful group in Merrick [“I can’t believe what I heard on my block,” June 7]. Marty Orenstein responded with his own letter, “We have a right to protect our homes” [June 10]. He wrote that Merrick homeowners “worked hard all their lives to purchase homes.” Indeed, they have, but not nearly as hard as black Long Islanders would have to work to own a home in a majority-white area on Long Island, given the history of redlining and the country’s racial wealth gap that continues to grow due to the effects of generational wealth. The long-standing effects of Merrick’s racist past were clearly exemplified by some Merrick citizens this month telling black Long Islanders to “go west” to less-white neighboring towns.

Orenstein also wrote that Long Island police officers “risk their lives each day to protect each and every one of us.” I must ask, who exactly are they protecting? Not minorities, as evidenced by a federal investigation of the biased policing in Suffolk County, which revealed that the county police failed to investigate some racially motivated hate crimes. So while Orenstein worries about his safety, I’d like to remind him that there’s nothing to worry about on Long Island — as long as you’re white.

Michaela Buckley,

Merrick

The Greek historian Dionysius of Halicarnassus wrote in 20 BC, “The shortest way to ruin a country is to give power to demagogues.” President Donald Trump’s presidency confirms this statement. His leadership shows what happens when you put an irresponsible and duplicitous person in charge of a nation. He demonstrates no vision in leading America. He lacks empathy for people’s suffering. His ignorance on climate change is frightening. His failure to improve the health care system is shown in his incompetency in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. His dismissal of inspectors general to oversee corruption shows his fear of accountability. Two latest examples of his demagoguery come from his divisive statement after George Floyd’s death, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” and the violent removal of peaceful protesters for a church photo op. As historian Arthur M. Schlesinger said, the president’s role is “to point the republic in one or another direction.” This president cannot lead. America should learn from Dionysius.

William Lemmey,

Astoria

I disagree with the letter writer who laments TV news about “protest marches, big or small, throughout the country. This has been going on for more than two weeks” [“Of protest and progress,” June 16]. Systemic racism and police brutality have been stains on our country since its beginning. The resulting protests and responses from policing units have borne needed change in New York, Atlanta, Minneapolis and other major cities. Nationally, black congressional leaders are introducing bills to redress institutional racism and policing problems brought to light by the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 [“Panel calls for undoing of racial disparities in the U.S.,” News, June 15.]

This is American history in the making. I will never forget the massive attack on peaceful protesters in Washington to remove them from Lafayette Park so President Donald Trump could hold a Bible in front of a church for a photo op. Should we hide what happened even though the history is shamefully painful?

Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 and the 15th Amendment, giving African American men the right to vote in 1870, didn’t solve slavery or racism. Black Lives Matter protests continue today as more blacks die at the hands of some police. We should never tire of history or of the progress of justice.

Hank Cierski,

Port Jefferson Station