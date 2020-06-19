Rally shows Trump acknowledges virus

Amid a pandemic taking more than 116,000 American lives while infecting more than 2.1 million other Americans, and a diverse, powerful movement demanding civil rights and social justice, President Donald Trump has decided it’s time for a political rally [“Use-of-force guide for police planned,” Nation, June 12]. His location, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the site of arguably the worst anti-black U.S. massacre, in 1921, and it was to originally take place June 19, the date that marks the end of slavery in 1865.

Those attending are mandated to sign a waiver of their right to sue the president or the Republican National Committee if they become infected with COVID-19. This gathering violates the guidelines of Trump’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It appears the president wants to reduce his liability for his latest photo op. It would seem that he has no issue with sacrificing supporters to accomplish his goal.

At least these actions acknowledge the pandemic’s seriousness, contrary to his previous statements. Let’s hope these waivers will ultimately help the contact tracers tasked to follow up after the rally — if the waivers don’t end up in the same locked safe with the president’s taxes.

Jeff Kupferman,

Long Beach

Why schools must open in the fall

Students need schools to open in September. My daughter who was in fourth grade and in the gifted and talented program, to me, has learned absolutely nothing with distance learning. My 10th-grade son went from the honor roll to flunking. You can’t replace learning in a classroom with a caring, thoughtful, attentive teacher who sees instantly whether students are absorbing the lesson. The students can ask questions and make comments. They are engaged. The in-person interaction is irreplaceable at this age. And the clubs, sports, extra help and socializing are a hugely important part of education. Parents can home-school if they feel safer, but schools must open.

Carol Meltzer,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oceanside

Cuomo’s hypocrisy about virus rules

The coronavirus is apparently immune to rioters and peaceful demonstrators and, apparently this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is approving visits to hospitals and group homes.

The numbers of people with COVID-19 could spike. My brother is in a group home, with a feeding tube, and I would be beyond angry if parents were allowed to visit. Doctors and nurses have risked their lives and died from being in contact with COVID-19 patients. And visitors could bring in the virus and infect someone who does not have the virus. Some partners were not allowed to be with their wives who were giving birth. Some doulas were not allowed to attend the birth. Many COVID-19 patients died without family there.

Cuomo is putting limits on businesses, yet he lets peaceful demonstrators pack in like sardines. Our Long Island high school and college graduates have had to limit their groups to 150 even if they have social distancing ideas in place. I see it as hypocrisy at its highest form.

Geraldine O’Keeffe,

St. James

Letter on protesters, voting lacks logic

A letter writer suggested that since thousands of people demonstrated despite the risk of COVID-19, “there is no need for voting by mail ... if you can be out to exercise your right to protest, then you can be out to exercise your right to vote” [“Outside protest means inside vote OK,” June 12].

I fail to see the logic. Should the many people who stayed home during the protests because of fear of infection not be allowed to vote by mail as well? Those on the far right will use any rationale or faulty logic to suppress the vote in what may be the most important election we’ve had.

Michael Golden,

Great Neck

An emerging upside of the quarantine

Are more people walking in our neighborhoods saying “hello” or nodding their heads to everyone they pass? Are more cars actually stopping at stop signs? Are more drivers yielding to others and waving the other car to go first? Are more people using their turn signals, or is it just me?

The bigger question: Has the quarantine positively impacted civility? Is it because we all have a little more time and aren’t so rushed? Are we paying more attention to the needs of others as we spend our days mostly isolated from them?

This pandemic delivered tremendous hardships and disrupted virtually everyone’s daily life, but I have seen many small gestures adding up to a big difference in how we treat others. I hope it continues when things return to a new “normal.”

Jim Spangler,

Carle Place

A coronavirus math question for all

Regarding COVID-19, which makes more sense: six feet apart or six feet under? [“Distancing complaints,” News, June 15].

John Rigrod,

Fort Salonga