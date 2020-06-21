Amazon move could help LIRR station

Your article “Amazon eyes empty Cerro Wire site” [News, June 12] brought me hope this will take place. It also reminded me of my March 4 letter [“How to fix Syosset parking woes”] as well as Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino’s March 9 letter [“Landia LIRR station should reopen”]. The emphasis of both letters was that the Long Island Rail Road Landia station, closed since 1973, should reopen. With Amazon possibly coming to the Cerro site, this should be a fine time to push for the Landia reopening. Since Amazon would be on the south end of the 39-acre site, it would be great if the Landia station occupied the site’s north end. With the completion of the Third Track and East Side Access expected at the end of 2022, now would be an excellent time to create the new station. It would cost a lot, but maybe the town could get Amazon to pick up a portion, if not all, of the cost.

David Morrison,

Plainview

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired LIRR Branch Line Manager and railroad historian.

Remember tax cut was for the rich

One can only feel the anguish of letter writer John Chiappino [“Not much of a choice for president,” May 29]. He says he must choose between voting for someone who is unpresidential and not adultlike, on one hand, and creating a health system similar to that of every other industrialized nation, helping the working poor with free child care, and helping the middle class with free college tuition and the forgiveness of college loans on the other. It’s a dilemma. Of course, he did not elaborate that the budget deficit Republicans passed was a massive tax cut for the very rich.

Frank Anshen,

East Setauket

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tax map fee was never appropriate

I’ve been a real estate attorney for 35 years and a title insurance agent for more than 20. Nassau County’s $355 tax map verification fee, recently ruled unconstitutional, is one of the most egregious consumer rip-offs I have seen [“$355 tax map fee ruled ‘unconstitutional,’” News, May 14]. Finally, someone had the financial ability and time to sue the county to right this wrong. On the website, no human interaction is involved. The fee to record a document should have a reasonable relation to the county’s cost of processing. Even the county clerk, who opposed the fee when it was enacted a few years ago, called it a “money grab.”

Those responsible for it should be ashamed and shouldn’t bother wasting more taxpayer money by appealing the court’s decision.

Joseph A. Bollhofer,

St. James

No, don’t delay opening bike path

It is irresponsible and illogical to suggest that the state delay the newly constructed bike path from Tobay Beach to Captree State Park [“Make parkway path safe for bikes,” Just Sayin’, May 16]. To suggest delaying the opening until more police patrols, speed cameras and license plate readers are in place is using the bike path as an excuse to bring up a different argument about speeding — which, by the way, is rampant all over Long Islandg. The barriers being placed are designed to keep cars and path users separate.

Delaying the opening means that hundreds of cyclists, runners and walkers will be using other streets, many without guardrails and far less safe. Long Island needs more bike paths, and I applaud the state for building this one. As a cyclist who logs more than 8,500 road miles per year on Long Island, and one of thousands of local cyclists, I cannot wait to ride this path and hope it opens shortly.

Edward Langone,

Lindenhurst