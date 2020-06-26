Cuomo travel edict is ill-conceived

As someone who has supported Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic from day 1, I say his new travel restrictions are ill-thought out [Tristate may ask visitors to self-isolate, News, June 24].

I have been in Florida since mid-February and decided to wait it out until things were calmer on Long Island. The county I am in has only had 204 cases since the start and five in the past week. There has not been a death in more than one month. Cuomo is opening up New York by region. How about applying that same logic to other states? My wife just flew back, right before this edict. Just after it, I’m driving straight through with only stops for refueling, while wearing a mask and gloves. But he is now saying I must wait two weeks to see my granddaughter. Let’s use common sense, governor.

Peter R. Wunsch,

East Northport

Gratitude for two Act 2 columns

Susan Bruno’s My Turn column was exceptional [“Missing my smile during the pandemic,” Act 2, June 21]. I enjoyed how she expressed what so many of us have experienced during “our pause.” Being an active senior, I so identified with her. I also want to thank Fred Bruning for bringing back great rock and roll memories [“Little Richard’s tunes changed my youth,” Act 2, June 21]. I always look forward to reading his words in The Column. Thank you, Susan and Fred.

Linda Thury,

Northport

This mom could learn lessons herself

I have questions for the letter writer who stated that her “honor roll” child was “flunking” and her other gifted/talented child learned “absolutely nothing” with remote teaching [“Why school must open in the fall,” June 19].

If you were concerned about both of your children’s issues, did you reach out to their teachers, ask for help for them or seek additional/enrichment activities to help them? Did you try to figure out why your “flunking” child was having difficulties? Were they asking questions or reaching out for help? Did you search online for help for your child? Were your children doing the assignments and participating in lessons that their teachers probably spent countless hours putting together? Did you reach out to their guidance counselors?

It sounds like you didn’t take the time to find solutions but are quick to want everything back to “the way it was.” It won’t be that way until plans are in place to ensure the health and safety for students and staff. It is a difficult situation for teachers and students. The next school year will not be the “norm” you would like.

Fern Fried,

Levittown

Bad behavior everywhere

Reading a letter about the bad behavior of police and protesters, I thought about other bad behavior I’ve noticed [“How best to address bad behavior,” June 18]. Entering a newly opened sporting goods store, I saw a man chastising an employee in a booming voice for several minutes because a new bicycle was not assembled properly. The next day in a parking lot, I witnessed an elderly man verbally abusing his wife and pushing her into their car. I told him to stop and he told me to mind my own business. I threatened to call 911, and he mocked me and cursed at me. I backed away when he came toward me not wearing a face mask. That same night, I was in the ladies’ room at a local beach when a woman started to yell at two others who did not have masks on. They got into a barrage of cursing and shrieking that astonished me for its anger.

What is happening? Isn’t it better to be out in the sunshine, able to shop or get a haircut than when we were all sequestered for so long? Can’t we take a breath and just enjoy life and each other again? Or are our masks taking away the facial expressions that used to signal a friendly acknowledgment of each other?

Joanne Talbot,

Massapequa Park

A letter writer from Carle Place is impressed with the civility he has witnessed in his own community since the advent of COVID-19 [“An emerging upside of the quarantine,” June 19]. I invite him to travel on some roads in Suffolk County. When getting onto Sunrise Highway, I feel like an entrant in the Indianapolis 500. Cars and pickups speed haphazardly along, switching lanes with impunity, often without the use of directional signals. Directional signals seem to be a rarity on our local streets as well. Since the start of the pandemic, to me, the recklessness seems to have increased. I’m afraid to get on the roads.

John F. Muldoon,

West Babylon

Jim Spangler’s letter chronicling better behavior on the road and civility between individuals [“An emerging upside of the quarantine,” June 19] is absolutely correct.

I always thank store employees because, since my son is one of them, I know they have a lot to put up with. I do have a rant, though. Why are so many drivers in fog or rain doing so without headlights and taillights lit? Many cars are silver, gray or black, colors that tend to disappear in inclement weather. It’s been 30 years since New York State required lights to be turned on in such conditions, yet I’d say I see 1 in about 5 without lights on as a regular occurrence. Get with it, folks — it’s not a difficult law to obey.

David Zipkin,

Bay Shore