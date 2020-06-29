Yankees, Mets both win while fans lose

Although Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s new 14-day quarantine contributes to my need to cancel an annual family event on North Carolina’s Outer Bank, it does make an abundance of sense.

What confuses me is the exemption for the Yankees and Mets [‘Yanks, Mets exempt from travel rule,” Sports, June 25]. Do they have some super powers that prevent them from contracting this coronavirus? Any reason this elite group gets this special consideration? While regular working people who do not make fortunes were told to stay home and forgo their ability to earn a living? Testing apparently is not as readily available for people working in hospitals as it is for professional athletes.

The players and owners have had their greed discussed ad nauseam lately. There seems to be little concern for fans.

Mark Salamack,

Massapequa

It’ll be a different kind of baseball

Something is coming back on “Opening Day,” but I hesitate to call it baseball [“There’s really a plan to play ball,” Sports, June 24].

While the essence of the national pastime survived world wars and tumultuous generations, COVID-19 marks the designated hitter being universally imposed, stealing a central vestige of the game’s purity.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Despite being agreed on only for this season, it may prove difficult to take away. The DH removes the thought and maneuvering that established the National League as superior. Still worse is starting extra innings with an alien invader on second base, an ugly effort to speed up the game. Most will bunt along the synthetic runner and see the next batter try to lift the ball for a sacrifice fly, a debasing pattern. It would be better to leave the game a tie than to create a collection of undeserved wins.

I am happy there is a season, but given the graceless spectacle it will be, I am equally happy it is only 60 games.

Sean Strockyj,

New Hyde Park