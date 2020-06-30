Russian bounties a stain on Trump?

Now, we find out that President Donald Trump apparently allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to put bounties on the lives of American soldiers [“Russia linked to bounties on troops,” News, June 28]. I am sickened as the wife, daughter and niece of men who stood up and wore the uniform and defended this great country.

Trump apparently chose to ignore Putin’s attack on our men and women in Afghanistan. The president of the United States, supposedly the person who was elected to defend our country, seemingly ignored this intelligence. Where is the Republicans’ outrage? The silence is deafening. I say that anyone who defends this man’s betrayal or stands silent is as complicit as Trump in the killing of our young men and women. When will this man’s bigotry, incompetence and treason be enough?

History will not be kind.

Theresa Schwab,

Melville

GOP stimulus view is reasonable

Newsday’s editorial “D.C. must avert economic wreck” attacks Republicans in Congress and the president for not already passing a new stimulus bill [June 26].

The Republican position is that with $3 trillion in previous bills and the Federal Reserve adding trillions more in liquidity, a pause was prudent to check how effectively funds were being used. This is reasonable. The editorial’s tone is that the GOP is neglecting the country. I expect a more professional and less political assessment from the editorial board. The Trump administration, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s negotiations, has quickly responded to the crisis and received a positive response.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Finally, the editorial notes that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority needs additional funds. This is the same MTA for which Newsday has provided numerous examples of waste and mismanagement, excessive overtime, poor management controls and repeated lack of reform going back decades. Until real MTA reforms take place, I say it gets not a nickel of additional taxpayer money.

Mark Feinstein,

Massapequa Park

Asking schools question legitimate

I am rebuffing the letter “The question is: What does this really mean?” [Just Sayin’, June 27].

Raising three children on Long Island, I have been asked the question, “But how are the schools?” I have answered based on what I question for my children: What is the graduation rate? How well do the administration and teachers work together to meet the educational goals for today’s children? Do the schools, at all levels, have the technology to meet and/or exceed educational standards? Are the schools well-rounded and do they provide varied opportunities? Do I personally feel the schools have met my children’s needs? Have they exceeded/ failed my expectations?

I am unaware of any “coded language” and do not refute its existence. I feel the majority ask the question to show concern for their children’s education in a district in which they can affordably reside. Education should be inclusive in all learning. Every child needs equal opportunity to achieve the highest potential. It’s not solely the duty of the school. Parents need to be active in all aspects of their child’s education. So the question “But how are the schools?” becomes necessary as a concerned, loving parent. I think the question is legitimate.

Donna Mangiapane,

North Babylon

People who think “But how are the schools?” means how white are the schools are so ignorant that even the best school district would not benefit them. The question could only mean academically, and the answer is based on dropout rate, percentage of students who graduate, percentage who go to college, etc. Yes, diversity is important, however if you check the highest ranking schools I think you will find that most have a very diverse student body.

Lynn Zaun,

Lindenhurst

The writer of “The question is: What does this really mean?” wants to believe that a homebuyer asking, “But how are the schools,” is asking some sort of coded racist question.

It is all parents’ responsibility to provide good education for their children, and asking how are the schools is not racist. The writer continually used the word “we” as in “we need to choose” and “we can’t.” I don’t know who elected him spokesman for all homebuyers. If he wants to insert race into everything, that is his prerogative. It is people like this who fan the flames of racism by making everything about race. Sometimes something is just as it appears.

Cindy Ward,

Centereach

Law should mandate masks for all

If we balance the right of the individual to not wear masks with the right of the government to protect the public’s health, the answer is clear: Enact a federal law that all Americans in all 50 states must wear masks in public [“Americans are flunking the mask test,” Opinion, June 28]. This law should be enforced by local law enforcement in the forms of fines and/or jail time. Wearing masks may make some citizens uncomfortable. Not wearing masks is helping many die.

Lee Nober,

Old Bethpage