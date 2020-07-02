Where was Trump flotilla article?

In reading Sunday’s edition, I counted no fewer than six articles or columns about rallies and protests against the police, racism, coronavirus restrictions, etc. [“Your voices are being heard,” News]. Some were about news from the previous day and some were about recent weeks’ news. Also, a near-full-page story with a large photo of a women’s soccer team in Utah taking a knee during the national anthem ran in the Sports section.

On Saturday, a flotilla estimated at 800 boaters supporting President Donald Trump was on the Great South Bay near Captree State Park. That would have been a beautiful photo in our hometown newspaper, but there was no photo or printed word of the event. I wonder whether this filtered reporting is what our president is referring to when he speaks of “fake news”?

Thomas Duignan,

West Islip

Sunday, Newsday published stories about protests around Long Island, one with approximately 80 protesters and the other with 30 [“Rallies persist in rain,” News]. Somehow, Newsday missed the boat Trump flotilla that occurred on the South Shore. I’m sure there were thousands of people on those boats and wonder why there was no story about it Sunday. It could be that Newsday just missed the event or maybe it’s because it doesn’t want its readers to know about Long Island’s support for President Donald Trump. The silent majority will speak Nov. 3.

George Repetti,

Wantagh

We need our votes, census confirmed

With COVID-19, we are being asked to do more electronically or by mail [“Incomplete and mail-in ballot complaints,” News, June 24]. We see vote by mail and census information gathered this way. I realize there are risks associated with this, but there is a deeper concern. How do we know our information was received and calculated? When we pay bills by mail, we receive a confirmation and can go online and see our activity. Why is the same not done with the census, vote by mail and all other similar activities? Hopefully someone can look into this.

Al Swiderski,

Levittown

Filling in the blanks on election ballots

The articles “Turnout light for primary; results delayed” and “Incomplete and mail-in ballot complaints” [News, June 24] had incomplete information.

Voters who apply for but do not use absentee ballots, deciding to go to the polls instead on Election Day, can vote on Election Day at their polling place. Also, voters who fill out and mail their completed absentee ballots may still go to their polling place on Election Day and vote; their absentee ballots will not be counted if they vote in person on Election Day.

Requesting or mailing an absentee ballot never takes away the right of voters on Election Day to go to the polls and cast their votes.

Nancy Rosenthal,

Hewlett

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the League of Women Voters of Nassau County.

Medicare for All looking better

If there is one thing this pandemic should have showed us, it is the foolishness of having your health care tied to your job. Medicare for All certainly looks better today than in January, especially if you are one of the millions who lost your job. In my opinion, only a heartless monster would be trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic. After 10 years, the Republicans still have not provided a plan to replace the ACA. President Donald Trump talked about crafting a plan that would cover everyone, cost less and cover more procedures. Where is this plan? Simple answer: it does not exist and never did. The GOP health care plan was best described by former Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.), who said, “Don’t get sick,” but “if you do get sick, die quickly.”

Joe Squerciati,

Hicksville

Like Founding Fathers, we are not flawless

“My country right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right,” said U.S. Sen. Carl Schurz nearly 150 years ago. Those who seek change have many civilized recourses to recognize, discuss and correct our country’s wrongs, but random acts of violence, atrocities and destruction to culture and history are not proper channels [“Reconsidering controversial statues,” Letters, June 28]. Anything done by man can be in error. Our Founding Fathers were dedicated to creating our rules and laws. They were wealthy and owned slaves. Does this deserve the emotional knee-jerk reactions to erase them into oblivion?

People from other countries risk death to enter ours because we are a nation of laws and the envy of the civilized world. I invite those seeking the removal of police departments and who are unhappy here to visit countries with lawless societies, rampant violence, martial law, armed coalitions who ration food and basic needs, and governments that control your internet and media content and dictate procedures necessary for you under socialized medicine. If you crave this, go there. If you return home, kiss the ground when you get off the plane.

There is no utopia. We are not flawless, but be careful what you wish for.

Robert Fabrizio,

Baldwin