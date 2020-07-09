Open your eyes to the truth about masks

Mom’s death certificate reads “complications from dementia.” Make no mistake: COVID-19 destroyed her mind and body and took her from us. Many have opinions on this virus: It’s a Democratic plot; it’s not as bad as the media says; numbers are exaggerated; or it’s the governor’s fault [“Are youth to blame in virus spike?,” News, July 6].

Unimaginable chaos happened within a couple of weeks. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities were woefully underprepared, but my mom’s care was exemplary. They followed all the government “guidelines” for testing and treatment. My mom, among others, was sick but couldn’t be tested until showing required symptoms. For six weeks, she had horrible headaches but wasn’t tested until falling and needing stitches. At the hospital, she tested positive. When stable, she was sent home because the hospital had no more room. Her aides loved her as if she was their own. I care about overworked health care frontliners who are underpaid because they are undervalued.

I am angry and disgusted by people who refuse to open their eyes to the truth. Until it hits you, I guess you just don’t care. Think beyond your little world. Wear a mask! If you don’t, your loved one could be next. Or maybe it’ll be you.

Kathleen Maxheimer,

Centereach

It was not surprising to see our congressman, Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), among the other science-denying attendees at President Donald Trump’s coronavirus super-spreader event in Tulsa [“Zeldin criticized for not wearing mask at rally,” News, June 22]. Maskless and imprudently close to fellow Trump sycophants, Zeldin racked up yet another five seconds of fame when his hero gave him a patronizing shout-out from the podium. It would appear that Zeldin deems such recognition to be eminently worth whatever health risks his presence there incurred for his family, associates and us, his constituents.

He frequently brags about all of the personal protective equipment that his fawning relationship with the White House has allowed him to secure for Long Island hospitals. By his patently irresponsible behavior, he may also have done his part to keep the intensive care unit beds of those institutions occupied and their valiant health care workers overtaxed. For shame.

Paul Ginnetty,

Smithtown

I wear it for the child I’ll pass on the street who might be fighting cancer, or the woman caring for her elderly parent. I wear it to help stop the spread and flatten the curve because more than 130,000 Americans have already died from COVID-19. I wear it because I’m a responsible adult.

Recently, AMC Theatres had stated it would not require patrons to wear masks because it wanted “to keep the political controversy” outside AMC [“Theater chain reverses course, will require masks,” Business, June 20]. Thankfully, due to overwhelming backlash, AMC reversed itself.

When did taking precautions to prevent a deadly infectious disease become “political”? Was it because people were upset at having to wear it while shopping? Was it because of the online conspiracy theories that said it was a “fake plot” to take over America? Or was it when our president refused to don one and model responsible behavior? Or when he recently said people wear masks to “signal disapproval” of him? If you found a lump on your body, would you follow the advice of a man who thinks windmills cause cancer, or call your doctor? Listen to the doctors: Wear a mask.

Rosanne Manfredi,

Bay Shore

To mask or not to mask, that is the question.

The thing about freedom is that it is always balanced with responsibility. I am free to be myself but also have the responsibility to do no harm to others. When I wear a mask, it says I freely choose to responsibly care for you. And when you wear a mask, it says you freely choose to care for me. Not red or blue or any other rainbow combination, it is the American right thing to do. This simple effort has proven effective in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sometimes I feel like I am helping health care workers on their mission to save lives. So I’m on the task to wear the mask! Wear the gloves to say you love. And six feet apart comes straight from the heart.

Susan Scalone,

Shoreham

When I ordered a pizza the other day, the employee making and boxing the pizza had his mask only across his mouth, his nose completely uncovered. I told him he was breathing all over my food and I couldn’t accept the pizza and walked out.

Then in Newsday, a photo of an outdoor restaurant scene [“What to expect when eateries let you inside,” News, June 24] clearly shows a waiter with his mask covering his mouth but not his nose.

If this is happening in plain sight, I’m worried about what goes on in the kitchens.

Harold Cohen,

Farmingdale