Inmates’ rights given priority

Visitation has been reinstated at Nassau County Correctional Center, with the reasons cited as isolation, depression and suicide [“Visitors allowed to see Nassau jail inmates,” News, July 2]. I understand that, and I’m encouraged inmates will be comforted by loved ones.

However, please note that my 95-year-old mother has been in lockdown in an assisted living facility. Her only crime is that she has lived long enough to become old and now requires assistance. She has not seen any of her children or grandchildren for more than four months. Based on her age, it is possible that my mother may have spent her last Mother’s Day alone, through no fault of her own. I believe that our governor compromised the health of our elderly and is doing nothing to make them a priority.

What a pathetic statement on what is important in our world today.

Linda Rubacka, Ridge

Quieter fireworks are already possible

This year, the fireworks around our home were unusually loud [“Safety fears as fireworks reports rise,” News, July 3].

They scared our dogs so they were cowering, and they rattled me. I am a Vietnam vet. I called the police, and their response was they would arrive as soon as possible and were receiving about 50 calls per hour so I know I wasn’t the only one bothered by the fireworks. I went around the neighborhood and spoke with those setting them off. I explained, in a calm voice, why I was against the fireworks. In a nutshell, I was blown off. Although all noise cannot be eliminated from the fireworks, it can be substantially reduced. These reduced-noise fireworks are often used in stage productions and are a law in some Italian towns. Quiet fireworks can be more colorful than traditional noisy fireworks and will substantially reduce the stress caused to our pets and veterans.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lionel T. Bauman, Baldwin

The Electoral College does matter

So now we want to silence everyone who doesn’t live in a major city [“Electoral College vestige of racist past,” Opinion, July 7].

Steve Israel should look back in his history books again. The Electoral College was put in place so all Americans could have a voice in major elections. Anyone running for office who carries large cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago would automatically win. Is that fair to people in Montana, Nebraska or Idaho? We have some states that have a smaller population than some large cities.

I believe we should have an Electoral College system for all state elections. Take New York, for example. Any official running for office who carries New York City and Long Island probably wins. Is that fair to the rest of the state? I travel through our state on secondary roads. Many small towns have been abandoned, all businesses gone and their citizens in poverty, while the governor pumps millions of dollars into Long Island and New York City. We need state electoral colleges so we all have a voice. Israel seems to be just looking for a way to shift votes toward his party’s favor. Democrat, right?

Ron D’Onofrio, Huntington Station

Senior workers need changes at polls

The op-ed “Basic changes would boost voting” [Opinion, July 6] was an eye-opener in many areas. As a poll worker for more than 12 years, I have seen several changes to the voting process. I have also seen people who came to work the polls and didn’t participate much.

As a retired senior, I see being there at 5 a.m. and not getting home till 10:30 p.m. or later as a long day. Yes, they should break up the day or shorten the hours for poll workers. Several of us didn’t work this year for early voting and primary voting because we are older and some of us have compromised immune systems. No one could guarantee how protected we would be. This is the first time in all the years I have worked the polls that I refused working, and it was mainly due to the physical closeness of everyone and the hours. If early voting will happen every year, then officials need to shorten Election Day hours. And if people do want to work the polls, they must work and not sit back, refusing to learn new procedures that the rest of us have had to learn.

Camille Morselli, Islip Terrace

Equal school funding can help fix divide

In her op-ed, Nicole Ki cites myriad statistics attesting to the racial divide in America [“Wage gap in Black and white,” Opinion, July 3]. However, she failed to mention the single most vital component that has continued to promulgate the disparity. Despite her statement that Brown v. Board of Education in 1954 ended racial segregation in public schools, students of color continue to receive comparatively substandard educational opportunities by virtue of funding disparities in the poorer communities where they tend to live. Equal funding is necessary to end the de facto educational segregation that persists today. Without it, children of color cannot compete. Without it, upward mobility cannot happen. Without it, no one is going anywhere.

Bill Eagen, Huntington Station