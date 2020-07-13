A Social Host Law for COVID-19 times

Suffolk County’s Social Host Law addresses underage drinking. Since some people insist on acting like children during these COVID-19 days, maybe we need a Social Host Law to enforce public safety guidelines such as social distancing, contact tracing compliance and, most obvious, the wearing of masks.

Ultimately, home and business owners may think twice about who they allow on their premises if they are the ones facing fines.

Eric Cammer, Huntington Station

Include Orthodox church as well

The “Asking the Clergy: How do Sts. Peter and Paul inform your faith today” brief introduction stated that Sts. Peter and Paul are celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church and venerated by Protestants. This is also true of the Greek Orthodox faith.

As a member of the Greek Orthodox faith, I have noticed for a long time no mention of the Orthodox faith, which is also practiced by Romanians, Ukrainians, Russians, Albanians, Serbs and others. Long Island and the tristate area abound with Orthodox churches, as does the rest of the country. Many years ago, one of our clergy from the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul in Hempstead contributed his thoughts.

The purpose of this letter is to encourage fairness and inclusion. Some faiths are included frequently. It’s past time to include the thousands of Orthodox who call Long Island home.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Teena Grosinski, Mineola

Layoffs sadder after remote teaching

Sixty Bay Shore teachers received pink slips \[“Bay Shore school district lays off teachers,” News, July 4\].

After teaching remotely since March during this pandemic, with many also home schooling their own children, some staff members may not be returning. How sad. Bay Shore can do much better.

The Bay Shore Retired Teachers’ Association gives out about 10 scholarships annually. This year, we asked student applicants to write an essay about how the Bay Shore High School experience contributed to their personal growth and development of future goals. We received wonderful essays. Here are some comments: I learned that to become a teacher, one must be dedicated and respect all children; teachers encouraged, guided and cared for the students and made us feel part of a community; after experiencing a personal tragedy, my teachers uplifted me, helped me succeed, and made me feel connected again; I had no motivation to study when I was a freshman, but my teachers gave me focus; I learned valuable life lessons from my teachers. A direct quote from one student applicant summed it up best: “Bay Shore is a very special school. Inside those walls are teachers and staff members who want to see each student succeed.”

Deanie Erhartic, Massapequa

Editor’s note: The writer is vice president of the Bay Shore Retired Teachers’ Association and chairs the scholarship committee.

The wind farms and fishing issue

In “Wind farm impacts possible” \[News, June 13\], the Bureau of Offshore Energy Management’s report shows that wind turbines, if not arranged properly, could affect commercial fishing along the East Coast. However, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has been conducting 20 studies of the New York Bight for several years. It is considering numerous factors for proper siting, including fishing and shipping areas. BOEM is deferring to the fishing industry’s argument that they deserve financial compensation for losses expected to occur from wind projects, though the study shows only moderate to negligible impacts on marine animals, cultural resources, and recreation. This translates to our taxpayer dollars being used to assist fishing, though fishermen do not own the land under the ocean. Because of tradition, they feel they have the right to take wildlife for their own profit and now be compensated. Meanwhile, commercial fishing is depleting the oceans — the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates over two-thirds of the world’s fish stocks are either at their limit or overfished.

Should we also pay the wind developers for the inconvenience of having to avoid fishing grounds?

Jessica Chapel, Port Washington

Attucks my hero but for different reason

Your editorial on the American Revolution’s first casualty, Crispus Attucks, rightly points out that it is a travesty that he is not given his due in our history books \[“Attucks’ story is America’s story,” July 3\].

In fourth grade, my chosen subject for a book report on a Revolutionary War hero was Attucks. Though I remember choosing him because I was enamored with his name and that he escaped slavery and became a brilliant sailor and despised British soldiers, what I don’t remember was that “ ... most of all what his life and death made clear was that race was at the heart of American history from the beginning ...”

As I see it, why does the Newsday editorial board and most of today’s liberal media make so many issues about race first and foremost? Could the thoughts of a 10-year-old who “most of all” remembers Attucks as an American patriot do more in bringing unity to an ever-fracturing nation?

Ralph LaNoce, Lindenhurst