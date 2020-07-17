Book by president's niece is vindictive

I consider Mary L. Trump’s portrayal of her personal life with the Trump family a vindictive tale to paint her uncle, President Donald Trump, in a bad light [“Niece’s tell-all a scathing portrayal of president,” News, July 8]. She and the Trump family, as in most families, have had some discontent. In her case, it was discontentment with Fred Trump Sr. But that story wouldn’t sell books, so I think she used the president as a scapegoat for more sales.

Roy Willis,

Massapequa

Robocallers, pay me if you want me

Anyone who owns a telephone understands what a nuisance these robocalls have become [“High court upholds ban on cellphone robocalls,” LI Business, July 7].

It’s been argued that these are covered under the First Amendment as free speech. But they are clearly not. Here’s why: A telephone is private property. In the same way that a sales representative cannot enter my home and speak freely, my phone is not public domain. It’s paid for and maintained by me. It is mine to control, and the rights of free speech do not apply. Now, if robocallers want to contribute to my phone bill, say 50 cents per occurrence, then maybe we can work something out. Until then, my phone, my call.

Doug Otto,

Massapequa

Judge’s worship ruling encouraging

The article “Judge: State wrong to limit worship services” gave me hope that we are still a state and nation of laws [News, June 27]. To me, a judge correctly ruled that the respective “dictators” in Albany and New York City were wrong to limit worship services while allowing protesters to roam the streets without numerical limits and restrictions.

This ruling takes lawmaking out of the capricious and vindictive hands of career politicians like Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio. I hope this will inspire other groups in the airline and travel industry to challenge the latest draconian impulse from the governor to order enforcement of quarantines against travelers from nearly two dozen states, less than a third of which are run by the governor’s own party. I believe Cuomo has neither morals, as in the nursing home debacle, nor shame as in March when he attacked similar restrictions from Florida and Rhode Island. What is good for Cuomo is good for Cuomo. We deserve more law-abiding and steady leadership from our governor. And I find it hopeful that we still have some judges in the state courageous enough to see things the right way.

Rich LePetri,

Rockville Centre

Just let me know when my time is up

New York State officials say travelers entering the state by car can call their local health departments to notify the state of their arrival [“Experts: Traveler orders likely to stand,” News, July 3]. Why would anybody do that? Would they be saying, “I just drove in from Frogmorton, Arizona. I know I have to self-quarantine for 14 days, and I want to be certain you call me to make sure I’m following the orders”?

Susan Ronneburger,

Northport

Our republic is at a turning point

In 2020, if any Democrats say, “Don’t believe the polls,” it means they will probably lose. But if Republicans say, “Don’t believe the polls” — watch out! I say it means they will abruptly close crucial polling sites without prior notice, purge voter rolls, prevent the post office from delivering mail-in ballots, resort to vote syphoning, accept Russian interference and, if necessary, invalidate election results. It will mean that our nation’s 244-year experiment with democracy will have come to an end. Right after George Washington had been elected the first president in 1789, Benjamin Franklin said, “The executive will be always increasing here, as elsewhere, till it ends in a monarchy.” With great sadness and reluctance and without exaggeration, I say we are at the edge of a precipice. America, please, don’t blow it.

Michael Lipson,

East Patchogue

Response to claims about educators

Central Islip resident Mary Garrison-Dennis complains that most Central Islip teachers are overpaid, only want to fatten their paychecks and don’t care about a child’s education [“On Civil Service severance pay,” Letters, July 1]. She is a retired school counselor. I bet she didn’t complain about her overpaid salary. Regarding educators here not caring, do some research before making such comments. My wife is an educator, and I know plenty of teachers and administrators, and they do care. Your comments belong in the comics section.

Thomas Sarc,

Central Islip

Make Election Day a national holiday

With the real threat of voter suppression in the upcoming presidential election, the United States needs to improve voter turnout and make voting easier. To do so, we need to take a lesson from one of our closest allies, Israel. There, voting is on a national holiday, ensuring higher voter turnout. In addition, all seniors go to the front of the line in recognition of any physical infirmities, now even more important during the coronavirus pandemic. Even a vibrant democracy must recognize that lessons can be learned from our democratic allies.

Clifford Glass,

East Rockaway