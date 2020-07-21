Twitter hack and the 2020 elections

Michael Dobie described the sad truth of the possible manipulations leading up to the next election [“Bitcoin Twitter hack should scare you,” Opinion, July 19]. No one ever said politics was clean, but as a former history and social studies major and teacher, I think President Donald Trump’s machinations are really bizarre. They tell me that Trump must know many of the Republicans’ dirty little secrets, which is why he controls their strings. Various media are slanted, but we want it all to be the truth. The same is true of the elections.

Judith Faber Karp,

Mount Sinai

If a Twitter hack is scary, then we should suspend all social media accounts — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. — one week before and one week after the November election.

Charles Johnson,

Oakdale

How will Trump’s family go to school?

Whether to open schools in September is a serious and complex issue that needs to be based on and decided by science, facts and educational authorities and parents who are directly affected by the issue [“State issues rules for schools,” News, July 14].

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

However, if I had the opportunity I would ask President Donald Trump whether his son Baron and his grandchildren will go to school based on Trump’s demand that schools open. If they are going, what safeguards are being put in place to ensure they will be safe? Those same safeguards should be provided for all American children. If they are not going to attend, what is the justification?

I believe these are fair questions. Indeed, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Peggy Fallon,

Glen Cove

This is how arrests are really made

Newsday ran another photo showing young demonstrators holding signs that said: No Justice! No Peace! [“Protests converge,” News, July 13]. The demonstrators are naive to think this problem can be easily fixed by turning a valve on or off.

Most demonstrators have no idea about the laws pertaining to an arrest. One, an arrest is made when the suspect voluntarily submits to the police. Two, when the suspect resists arrest, the police will and must use necessary force to effect the arrest. Many allegations of police brutality are caused by persons misinterpreting the lawful use of force. The police are dedicated to protect the public, and many are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, doing their job. The public must have confidence and trust in the police. Any misconduct by the police is dealt with legally by the courts.

John J. Ferrante,

Bellmore

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired New York City Transit Police deputy inspector who taught arrest laws and use of force at its academy.

An anniversary we can be proud of

As a Long Islander and a lifelong New Yorker, I take pride in how we flattened the coronavirus curve [“LI virus infection rates dropping,” News, July 10]. It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we take science seriously and prioritize public health and our communities’ future.

New Yorkers have something else to be proud of, too: Last July 18, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act into law. The CLCPA commits New York State to adopt 100% renewable energy by 2050 and earmarks 40% of transition-spending for the regeneration of low-income communities and communities of color that bear the brunt of fossil-fuel pollution. It is arguably the most progressive climate-justice legislation in the country. In fact, former Vice President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled climate initiative has adopted several provisions of the CLCPA, including its 2050 target date for net-zero emissions and its 40% spending goal for disadvantaged communities.

New Yorkers are champions at flattening the coronavirus curve. Broader awareness and full implementation of the CLCPA will make us climate-justice champions, as well.

Alex Dillon,

Cedarhurst

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the advocacy group Long Island Progressive Coalition.

Explain what ‘white privilege’ means

My parents were legal immigrants from Poland. They came with the hope of attaining the American dream with less than $50.

Finding a job was a priority. Working as a janitor, my father met my mother, a maid and cook for a doctor’s family. Both worked 14 to 16 hours a day. They managed to rent a Brooklyn railroad flat and began a family. My sisters and I attended parochial grammar schools and public high schools, each of us managing a modest middle class lifestyle. We had no bicycles, no doll carriages and few toys as children, but we learned the importance of hard work and appreciating the little we had. This is a typical life story of many people in my age group, following the Greatest Generation.

So please explain what is meant by “white privilege.” Family values, education and ambition determine one’s quality of life. Not ethnicity or race. What have the progressives done to support those attributes?

Joe Ruszczyk,

Kings Park