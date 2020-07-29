Black Lives Matter and the Yankees

As an avid baseball fan with a personal commitment to social justice, I experienced a feeling of warmth reading “Yanks, Nats show support for BLM” [Sports, July 24], which discussed the Yankees and Nationals paying homage to Black Lives Matter before their game in Washington. It resonated in me, and I imagine in many, and it generated a feeling of hopefulness for the continued acceptance of diversity. Both teams wore BLM T-shirts in batting practice, followed by taking a knee before the national anthem. Finally, Morgan Freeman voiced an emotionally laden clip addressing social injustice. Credit should be bestowed on Brian Cashman for his prior support of any player wishing to kneel. As a tribute to the courage of Colin Kaepernick, it would have looked even better had the players knelt during the anthem, as Cashman had authorized.

However, I have once again found that solutions also beget problems. I accept many opinions on this matter but was shocked when a friend of five years launched a vigorous verbal attack for my wearing a BLM T-shirt at lunch. She attacked my values, called me unpatriotic and worse. She is now a former friend.

John Segovia,

Sayville

Yankees’ kneeling disrespects NYPD

Not quite 20 years ago, the Yankees were giving tributes to the New York City Police Department for their service and courage during the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11. Now, they are kneeling as a team, which I interpret as making a statement that the police are racist and brutalize Black Americans, which to me has virtually no basis in truth. I believe the ignorance of the players is astounding, and I see the Yankees’ ownership and management apparently signing onto this as deplorable. The NYPD doesn’t deserve this disrespect.

Michael Fitzpatrick,

Massapequa Park

What is it with these baseball players (and others) who kneel for Black Lives Matter? We all know that all lives matter. I say that if these players were truly concerned about life, they should go to the nearest abortion clinic and kneel there. What an impact that would make to see these “stars” supporting life.

Sabato Bonavita,

Rockville Centre

So President Donald Trump accepted, then declined Yankees president Randy Levine’s standing invitation to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15 [“Trump says he will not throw pitch,” Sports, July 27]. Not only would accepting it have infuriated at least half the fan base, it likely would have angered the Yankee players. Major League Baseball has shown its support for the BLM movement, but Trump seems to ridicule it. The Yankee players should have boycotted the game if Trump was honored. This is not right versus left. When President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch after 9/11 it was a great moment in Yankee Stadium history. If the Yankees truly believe in the BLM movement, the invitation and honor should not have been extended to a person who rejects the movement.

Barry Dickson,

East Williston

Teachers earn every penny of pension

Why do we give teachers pensions [“Stop pensions to MTA and teachers,” Letters, July 27]? Because teachers and other school personnel contribute all their working years. I see my family members teaching and all the hours they put in, not to mention all the out-of-pocket expenses they incur to improve their students. I see the hours spent between leaving for school and returning home. Not to mention the work brought home.

I saw firsthand the work put into the current online teaching. God bless all these teachers for what they’ve done for their students and district. They deserve every cent they get. I could argue that I’m paying school taxes that are high and haven’t had children in school for more than 35 years. Perhaps the writer doesn’t receive a pension, but I can speak for myself and my husband that we worked very hard and contributed to a pension fund so we could have a little something to live on. Local and state taxes are bleeding us dry. After Social Security, what’s left?

Camille Morselli,

Islip Terrace

The letter “Stop pensions to MTA and teachers” shows the public’s lack of understanding of the topic. I can’t speak to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, but I have a real understanding of teachers’ pensions — I recently retired as a teacher.

First, the writer’s contention that there are no teacher layoffs when the economy falters is not true. For at least the first five years of my career, I was laid off every June and had to look for a new position. Also, I initially netted less than $200 a week even though I was working full time. Most important, if the writer did research, he would have learned the pension fund has been in the black a long time. And think of the competition among districts to get the best teachers.

If Long Island districts don’t include pensions in teacher contracts, I imagine many would leave to work in New York City, where they would get a pension.

Elliot Schwartz,

Holbrook