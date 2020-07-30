Nugent invitation a problem in itself

Nassau Police Benevolent Association president James McDermott was quoted as saying his organization “will not condone” the remarks of musician Ted Nugent, who was invited to sing the national anthem at Saturday’s Eisenhower Park “Back the Blue” rally. Nugent, known to make anti-Semitic and racist remarks, decided to turn down the invitation from event sponsor Law Enforcement Officers Weekend. With Nugent a no-show, McDermott apparently felt it appropriate to attend the rally, calling it “a nice shot in the arm.” Our police do deserve public demonstrations of respect, but why would the Nassau PBA accept it from an organization that saw nothing wrong with Nugent’s invitation? Perhaps LEOW should be explored for its affiliation with a bigot.

Lowell Wolf,

Levittown

Driver’s sentence way too light

Regarding “Guilty plea in parkway crash” [News, July 24] about Jesse Cohen slamming his vehicle into State Trooper Joseph Gallagher, I can’t believe his sentence of only 30 days in jail, community service and probation. Seriously? The article said Cohen “sent and received dozens of text messages ... in the 20 minutes leading up” to his vehicle striking Gallagher. After reading the details of his injuries, I find calling Gallagher “severely disabled” heart-wrenching. To me, Cohen greatly affected many others, too, and the consequences of Cohen’s “self-importance” and blatant, total disregard of his fellow man were a mere slap on the wrist. Shame on our judicial system.

Dorita Reilly,

Ridge

Cartoon insults federal agents

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I know Matt Davies’ editorial cartoons usually show a dislike, with a passion, for President Donald Trump. However, I see his calling federal agents “goons” as an insult to all our terrific government peace officers, who are working to protect our federal buildings Americans have paid for [Opinion, July 27]. To me, the only goons are the people damaging and abusing the buildings.

Albert J. Prisco,

East Northport