NIMBY protests not representative of the entire community

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has made the compassionate decision to turn the former Hampton Inn on Jericho Turnpike into temporary housing for families displaced by the pandemic. And now, many of my vocal Jericho neighbors have organized a protest, going so far as to print expensive lawn signs appropriating the school mascot, as if this cruelty is somehow sanctioned by the district. It is not. And it certainly doesn’t speak for the whole community. As a Jericho homeowner for more than 22 years, I feel compelled to speak out on behalf of our most vulnerable citizens. They deserve better. Shame on my neighbors who have jumped on this NIMBY bandwagon. I hope you never experience the misfortune of these families, and the added indignity of such inhumane protests.

Ellen Meister,

Jericho

Google’s action challenges our freedoms

At this stage of my life, I’ve always taken comfort that I would leave my children in a free country, assured of their civil rights and freedoms of ideas and speech in their pursuit of happiness. After reading “Google targets COVID misinformation,” I felt fear, sadness and hopelessness. Why would anyone who values their freedom to investigate and choose for themselves accept Google’s concept of what constitutes “authoritative scientific consensus.” I believe many competent physicians, scientists, naturopathic and homeopathic doctors have discovered alternate and preventative therapies now being silenced by Google. Worst of all, as Google’s behavior becomes more acceptable, I’m afraid my children will lose their right to explore, investigate and think for themselves. Their rights and freedoms will be lost.

Andrea Eden-Huhn,

Kings Park

Lewis had rejected renaming bridge

A letter writer suggested the name of the Edmund Pettus Bridge be changed. I agreed and wondered why this had not been done before. I discovered that Lewis himself did not approve. He and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) wrote in a 2015 Wall Street Journal op-ed: “We must tell our story fully rather than hide the chapters we wish did not exist. As Americans we need to learn the unvarnished truth about what happened in Selma. Keeping the name of the bridge is not an endorsement of the man who bears its name. The Edmund Pettus name represents the truth of the American story. You can change the name but you cannot change the facts of history. Symbols are indeed powerful. A bridge named after a man who inflamed racial hatred is now known worldwide as a symbol of equality and justice.”

Susan E. Hopkins,

Kings Park

A chance for a more fair, just society

The late Rep. John Lewis said that “each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society.” That concept, that goal, goes beyond civil rights. Repeatedly slashing or ending government benefits to struggling millions is not fair or just. Neither is staunchly opposing a $15 minimum wage, delaying and severely limiting COVID-19 emergency funds, breaking up immigrant families at the border and keeping children in cages, shoveling trillions of dollars in “relief” funds to corporations, rolling back environmental laws, or freeing corporations to poison our air, water and soil. The Nov. 3 vote may be our last chance to re-create a more fair, just society. Anyone who doesn’t know which party has been doing all of the above has some homework to do.

Nathan Board,

Huntington

Irony noted in form of four letters

Four letters appeared in Newsday Aug. 3. Two writers were upset at Gov. Andrew M. Andrew Cuomo and perceived unequal treatment of the “citizenry” and the “elite” regarding New York’s quarantine and travel safety protocols. The other two letters berated the Black Lives Matter protesters — civil rights protests rooted in the long-term and pervasively unequal treatment of a large group of Americans. I’m certain that these Long Islanders and many others who express similar sentiments don’t see the irony in the double standard here. And that is exactly the problem.

Robert Emproto,

Huntington

Whatever it takes to get compliance

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo apparently has now employed sharks to keep beachgoers out of the water and possibly dissuade potential bathers from even going to the beach. Perhaps a swarm of sand fleas or locusts will finish the job to obtain social distancing and 100% compliance with the governor’s edicts.

Vic Oliveri,

Williston Park