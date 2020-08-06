Traveling Bellone should've used video

What possible emergent reason could Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone have had to travel to Washington, D.C. [“Bellone in D.C. to push for more funding,” News, July 30]? When we have travel restrictions to many places, then including Washington, I believe this was not well thought out. He could have done what many other government agencies and businesses are doing now — video conferencing, as Nassau County Executive Laura Curran did for the same meeting. I say Bellone should have subjected himself to the New York State 14-day mandatory quarantine.

John M. Searing,

Shoreham

No second chances for school budgets

Why are school districts allowed second chances for budget passage [“Results in district revotes,” News, July 30]? In the Uniondale school district, the first vote failed, the budget was again put up for a vote (without a penny of change) and passed. It was the same voting procedure for a $158 million bond issue. In life, there rarely are do-overs except with Long Island school budgets.

Lawrence Lighter,

Westbury

Taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize OTBs

The next time an organized crime figure goes on trial for running a gambling operation, I will happily contribute to the defense fund. At least that group knows how to turn a profit. For taxpayers to foot the bill for the Paycheck Protection Program to subsidize Nassau and Suffolk off-track betting agencies is an insult to common sense [“OTBs win millions in federal loans,” News, Aug. 2].

Howie Weinick,

Woodmere

Addressing Trump’s virus testing idea

Isn’t President Donald Trump’s statement that if we had less testing we would have fewer COVID-19 cases like saying, if we had less pregnancy testing we would have fewer births?

James McCormick,

East Northport

Being unemployed is not a ‘vacation’

A letter writer wrote that “nonessential workers were given a three-month-plus vacation with an extra $600 weekly, no questions asked, to sit home and do nothing” [“This engine needs a complete overhaul,” Aug. 2]. The unemployed lost their jobs through no fault of their own. It’s not a vacation. They want to work, not sit home and do nothing. I agree, essential workers who have continued working during the pandemic should definitely get more money. That needs to be addressed with your employer, not by unemployed Americans.

Allan Rabinowitz,

Old Bethpage

This is unprecedented manipulation

I have never seen, in more than 60 years of voting, so many supposedly intelligent representatives, senators, governors and other elected officials of one party protect the absolute foolishness and lies from a president, Donald Trump. The only thing missing is the puppet strings. This nearly four-year charade makes former Presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon look like Mother Teresa.

Al Lane,

Yaphank

Trump’s housing comments corrosive

Newsday’s editorial “The president’s repulsive message” was right on point [July 31]. Newsday was correct in citing President Donald Trump’s attempt to resurrect old myths that affordable homes decrease surrounding property values and increase crime in neighborhoods. These myths should have ended long ago. The United States was founded on the principle that all people are created equal. Accordingly, all people should have the right to fair and equitable treatment in their pursuit of decent, safe and affordable housing. While components of the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing regulations were unnecessarily burdensome for communities and raised costs to provide housing for those in need, the tenets were sound and provided protections against discrimination.

Trump’s corrosive statements are not supported by facts. Housing developed by organizations such as the Long Island Housing Partnership Inc. has helped raise property values and serve as an impetus for neighborhood and economic revitalization. More important, the practices employed, in conformance with the regulations, helped ensure that all people seeking housing are treated equally regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability and source of income as well as other protected classes in federal, state and local governments.

Peter J. Elkowitz,

Hauppauge

Editor’s note: The writer is president and chief executive of the nonprofit Long Island Housing Partnership.