Pete Hamill, a unique city voice

I was raised on the politics of Pete Hamill [“Pete Hamill, a New York classic,” Opinion, Aug. 6]. During those glorious few days in March ’93, when the editorial department took over the New York Post to protest his firing, my dad brought me down to the city room to meet him. He was a character and seemed to embrace and revel in all that was going on around him. It was like a scene out of a movie. I stood there awestruck like a little kid who had just met his favorite athlete and walked away with an understanding that the glory and victory is often in the fight itself and not necessarily in its outcome. What a valuable lesson. Hamill was one of a kind and a voice for anyone whose family emigrated from Ireland and landed on the streets of Brooklyn.

What a loss.

James Leykis,

Selden

Newspaperman Pete Hamill also wrote some 20 books covering a wide range of topics, but to me, his best work was 1998’s “Why Sinatra Matters.” It was as if I was sitting in a booth next to them in a restaurant, listening to Hamill and Sinatra discussing important issues of the day. Hamill had the gift of making this reader read on, page after page. As a huge Sinatra fan (and former 47-year Massapequa resident), I say this is among the best compact pieces of literature written about Sinatra.

Herb Stark,

Mooresville, N.C.

Resources needed in minority areas

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Westbury neighbor New Cassel is the highest per capita in Nassau County. Other minority communities, such as Hempstead, Freeport and Suffolk County’s Wyandanch are similarly affected.

We need to know why that is so, beyond our assumptions that there are more health care workers and first responders in these communities. We need more proportional resources there: more education and enforcement of social distancing, and testing. These communities need more free masks, gloves, access to medical facilities and food. They need outreach programs to shelter homeless people, and they need mental health services. The virus’ high incidence in these communities will spread to other neighbors — Westbury, Garden City, Rockville Centre and Babylon Town, among others. The undocumented residents may not qualify for unemployment insurance and health benefits, yet they are here. They, too, get the virus and spread it to others. They, too, die.

Thomas F. Liotti,

Westbury

Editor’s note: The writer is the Westbury Village justice.

Federal agents preserve our freedom

Before Lane Filler starts packing his bags, I suggest he have a little more faith in our glorious democratic republic [“How do we know when it’s time to go,” Opinion, Aug. 5].

Our government’s structure, with its separation of powers, has withstood many crises and will survive this one and continue to be the place where the world’s disenfranchised flock for the freedom it offers. I believe his identification of the “worst elements” would be much more accurate if it were in reference to the lawlessness and violence that are overtaking some of our major cities. In Germany, in the years preceding World War II, the Nazis used similar tactics — looting, rioting, arson and destruction — to topple a duly elected representative government. Those actions replaced a peaceful movement, fueled by those bent on anarchy. We are much less safe as crime has exploded in some of our cities.

I believe Filler’s describing federal agents as attacking peaceful protesters is far from reality. To me, 100 agents sent to protect a federal courthouse attacked with firebombs and bottle rockets that could set it on fire is far from attacking peaceful protesters. Filler’s voice is important, so I hope he stays and continues to give us his opinions, even if they’re misguided every now and then.

Sal Fazio,

Mastic

Lane Filler’s “How do we know when it’s time to go?” is a good read, but to me it’s mostly nostalgia mixed with hyperbole that calls President Donald Trump a fascist.

In America, we peacefully change leadership. I would leave my America if the following happened: no more prisons, no police, open drug use where I live, decriminalizing felonies such as carjacking and assault, the government seizing my house and putting me on a bus to take me to an encampment in Montana. So far, we are still a democracy.

Catherine Finelli,

Bellmore

We have freedom to act foolishly

Will people join me in a rally against red traffic lights? They prevent me from driving without stopping, which is against my freedom to do what I want. Maybe there is something in the Constitution about my rights to ignore the safety of other citizens. Either way, I have the freedom to do what I want without considering others. This is the same non-logic of some people refusing to wear masks.

If all Americans wore masks, the virus could be defeated. But we all have the right to do what we want even if it is foolish.

Fred Elkins,

Seaford