Where will we vote in November?

With all the debate about mail-in voting, I have a question: Regardless if schools are open or not, where will we vote? School buildings, although usually closed on a presidential Election Day, may not want several hundred people, especially older folks, converging in their gyms and cafeterias to practice their constitutional right to vote.

Myra Sherr,

Hewlett

Wear masks in schools except ...

As a pediatrician and allergist/immunologist, I’m baffled by the school reopening health policy outlined in “What you need to know about reopening” [News, Aug. 8]. Face coverings are “recommended” but may be removed “during meals, instruction, and for short breaks.” In other words, no masks are necessary at any time. I’m glad my kids are grown, but if I were a school worker, I’d be reconsidering my job options for the near future.

Dr. Daryl Altman,

Lynbrook

Open city schools a double standard

If it is safe to open schools, why are indoor restaurants, museums and gyms still closed in New York City [“Cuomo: Districts can reopen school statewide,” News, Aug. 8]? Are schools the only place it is safe to be inside?

Linda Silverman,

Bellerose Manor

Threat is from fringe, not Google

In an emergency, I once needed to see a “competent physician” who wasn’t my usual doctor. He advised me that I had fibroids and a recent miscarriage.

Afterward, I quickly made an appointment with my own highly respected specialist, and he assured me that I did not have fibroids — I was pregnant. If “patriots” and people such as Andrea Eden-Huhn want their children not to hear fairy tales, then perhaps they should realize that the threat is not Google’s “censorship” [“Google’s action challenge our freedom,” Letter, Aug. 4].

The threat is actually advice coming from the fringe medical community, such as talk of drinking bleach and chasing the devil, along with belittling this coronavirus and its impact.

Wendy Schack,

East Williston

Critical of choices for Cartoon Roundup

Andy Marlette’s cartoon was misguided for showing police pepper-spraying, using batons on and handcuffing protesters (or rioters) and then offering a choice of whether the actions were taking place in China or the United States by checking a box next to each frame. [Cartoon Roundup, Opinion, July 25]. You can check off the box indicating China when you see military tanks crushing protesters and you see protesters arrested and sent to reeducation camps in remote parts of the country without a fair trial. Or when you do not allow citizens to file a complaint against the police or sue the police department or government for wrongdoing. Look at the big picture, be grateful you live in the United States. If you lived in China and published a cartoon like this, you would probably be arrested and placed in a reeducation camp with no legal recourse. I see this as a narrow-minded, politically motivated view.

Randall Albrecht,

Holtsville

I take exception to the political cartoon by Tom Stiglich on July 25 [Cartoon Roundup, Opinion]. I find it offensive. It displays the Communist Party symbol, hammer and sickle, worn by a Democrat. Stiglich is portraying (socialist) Democrats as Communists.

The Communist Party and socialism are not interchangeable. Both the Democratic and Republican parties are made up of centrists, moderates and extremists. The more extremist Democrats label themselves socialist Democrats. They are no more extreme than the radical right Republicans, aka the Tea Party. “Socialist” is no more a dirty label than “radical right.” If you contribute to or collect from Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or the Affordable Care Act, or drive on federally funded roads, have gone to public schools, collected unemployment or disability insurance, have received federally funded subsidies or scholarships for college education, etc., you are a socialist. On the other hand, if you support President Donald Trump and his admiration for and ties to Communist leaders Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, well, then, you may be considered a Communist.

Michael Brown,

Glen Head

Why is Newsday publishing a Gary Varvel cartoon on Aug. 8 depicting the anti-fascist movement Antifa as being responsible for the violence at the protests against the police killing of George Floyd [Cartoon Roundup, Opinion]?

Many reliable sources report that the FBI has found no evidence that this is true. Reliable sources are reporting that many of the instigators of the violence are provocateurs from far-right neo-fascist organizations. The left has no self-interest in stirring up violence at these protests because they support them, but the far right has a clear interest in discrediting the protests. Antifa’s purpose is to protect peaceful protesters at neo-Nazi rallies. The cartoon plays into the hands of these violent far-right groups.

Robert Lepley,

Bellmore