PSEG should not require receipts

Does PSEG Long Island seriously think people itemized their food spoilage as they threw it out [“PSEG to reimburse for less,” News, Aug. 18]?

No one I know saves grocery store receipts, and even if one uses a debit or credit card, it does not itemize the groceries purchased. PSEG should have records of outages for more than 72 hours. PSEG should credit electric bills $250 for every address that lost power for the 72 hours.

Frances Harwood,

Seaford

Make TV shows to educate students

While school taxes are Long Island homeowners’ largest tax burden, the coronavirus pandemic has had a tremendous negative impact on children’s education [“Outcry alters school reopen,” News, Aug. 17].

It is not reasonable to expect teachers to maintain a high level of education under conditions for which they were never trained. In recent times, our leading technology and business leaders have offered their expertise and advice to government. With today’s children more computer savvy than many teachers, a better solution would be to have software designers who create the addictive children’s games team with television producers and educators to produce TV shows of each class subject on elementary and high school levels.

Have the teacher be responsible for the individual attention needed and the subsequent grading. This would replicate a normal school day with classes at specified times. Why this could work:

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Televisions are more prevalent in many homes than computers. Teaching would be on the same level for all economic areas. Transportation costs would be lowered. Eventually, the number of teachers could be reduced. Handled properly, it could lower costs and improve education.

This year has been detrimental to our children’s education. Dealt lemons, let’s make lemonade.

Ken Sparks,

Deer Park