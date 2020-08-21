Developer should pay the bill

Your editorial “Vetting plan for Long Beach site” [July 7] was spot on. Long Beach taxpayers should not have to shoulder the burden for luxurious and expensive oceanfront apartments. Developer Engel Burman’s comment in its application to the Industrial Development Agency that it cannot proceed if the application is denied is a good reason to deny it. It sounds to me as if it’s saying it doesn’t know how to build luxury oceanfront apartment rental buildings that make a profit unless it gets a handout. Tell that to the guy who developed an apartment building across the street on the north side of the Superblock just a few years ago. He seems to be doing fine without a taxpayer subsidy. If Engel Burman is saying reduced rents for 10% of the apartments are worth $52 million, don’t believe it. About creating significant jobs, eventually apartment buildings have few employees. It’s not like running a restaurant with many employees. People living by the ocean should pay their own way. So should any building owner worth his salt.

Richard Boodman,

Long Beach

Racist policies are not baked in

Coimbra Sirica writes in her op-ed “Racism disease has spiritual solution” [Opinion, Aug. 16] that racist policies “are baked into almost every system in our society.” It would have been helpful for her to be more specific. I can tell you firsthand that I don’t see it baked into my synagogue or my wife’s church, the parochial and public schools that children attend in New York City and Long Island nor in local, state or federal laws, and not in my business practices, etc. Racism is an individual shortcoming, sometimes taught, sometimes learned by misguided assumptions, and sometimes just by pure ignorance. Do not blame our government today as we correct any inequities that existed in the first part of our nation’s history. To me, white privilege is a racist term in itself being promoted by anti-American groups trying to dismantle our system. As far as that prejudiced “Sicilian” she referred to who admitted being prejudiced, let’s also call him ignorant. But why identify his ethnicity? Isn’t that a bit hypocritical?

Mark Young,

Floral Park

Rent relief is not always deserved

Allow me to interpret the article “Advocates: Rent relief process problem-plagued” [News, July 25]. I believe it also addresses an undocumented immigrant renting an apartment in a house where rentals are “illegal.” I don’t see why New York State should fund rent money here. I believe the homeowner should be fined and no one be provided rent money.

Ilene Curtis,

Nissequogue

Runners want trails reopened, too

Bowling alleys can reopen, and protocols for the long-awaited reopening of gyms have been issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo [“Wait is over, gyms can reopen soon,” News, Aug. 18]. But what about us runners? Long Island’s road and trail racing scene is one of the healthiest and most socially rewarding activities possible, but it has been shut down since mid-March.

Notwithstanding the entreaties of the Greater Long Island Running Club and other leaders of the Long Island running community, running races are among the few activities still prohibited. Our club has developed protocols that will maximize COVID-19 safety once we are allowed to resume racing. Other leading organizations in the local running community have done the same. And, yet, no word when we can resume our sport.

Mike Polansky,

Plainview

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Greater Long Island Running Club.

A definition puts actions in perspective

President Donald Trump’s sending federal troops to U.S. cities prompts one to check the definition of fascism [“Trump action not about law & order,” Editorial, July 23]: “ … a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.”

The part that should concern everyone is the words “…forcefully suppressing opposition and criticism.”

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is just one of the victims of Trump’s actions, and we, the public, are sure to suffer because the scientific truth is being withheld.

Michael Filaseta,

Hauppauge

Legalizing pot has NY budget benefits

With the major economic impact COVID-19 has had on our state, the time may be right to revisit legalizing marijuana [“New NY deficit projection: $14.5 billion,” News, Aug. 14]. Perhaps Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo could consult with governors who have legalized and can weigh the overall effects, especially economic benefits, and present them to voters. Just as alcohol was easily attainable during Prohibition though illegal channels, purchasing marijuana is likewise easily available, and profits an organized black market.

After seeing the statistics, we may learn that marijuana use is less damaging than the effects of alcohol and cigarettes, which remain legal for at least one good reason — tax revenue.

Steve Pampinella,

Holbrook