Mideast deal could promote peace

The diplomatic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates revived memories of those historic agreements between Israel and Jordan, and Israel and Egypt [“UAE, Israel to form ties,” News, Aug. 14].

There have been, not surprisingly, ups and downs in Israel’s relations with these two countries, but there is still peace and cooperation, and that is what matters. I have heard in past years from Israeli government officials that relations with more moderate Arab countries were starting, but who would believe that such a historic agreement would come to pass.

In essence, the UAE is recognizing the existence of the Jewish state. Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinian Authority and others must be stunned. Good. They deserve it because they lacked the courage to understand that peace is always a better alternative to bloodshed.

I pray, as the Jewish community approaches the new year 5781, that the wall of shalom/salaam continues to be built higher and stronger than the wall of hatred and we, in our lifetimes, will, God willing, see peace in Israel and thereby peace in the Middle East.

Peace that will send its light out to all the world.

Rabbi Steven Moss,

Holbrook

To me, placing a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on page 10 as if it were just an ordinary current event is evidence of Newsday’s bias against President Donald Trump.

Suggesting that the two Middle Eastern countries might have staged the event to help Trump’s reelection bid I also see as shameful.

Michael Berman,

Wantagh

Open your hearts to homeless people

“There but for the grace of God go I” denotes empathy. Homelessness is a state any of us could be in under a given set of circumstances [“Shelter foes, fans face off,” News, Aug. 19].

I understand the importance of transparency, but I also feel the urgency of those living under dire conditions. I hope that hearts will open and solutions are found in the opening of the Jericho facility for homeless people. And, yes, I would support such a facility in my town. It’s who I am.

Diane McGuire,

Northport

Running away from the ‘in’ crowd

A generation of kids grew up hating running because of its “old-fashioned” association with punishment. Just when new generations are seeing the benefits of running, Giants head coach Joe Judge sets back the sport’s momentum [“Jury out on Judge’s laps,” Sports, Aug. 19]. Even a Little League coach knows the best way to handle “mistakes” is with drills, drills, drills. At their level of professionalism, these football players deserve a professional coach, don’t they? Put this guy in timeout!

Bill McDermott,

Long Beach

Editor’s note: The writer is event director for World Run Day, an annual noncompetitive event that pays tribute to running.

Choice of Harris makes perfect sense

Some letters have been critical of former Vice President Joe Biden’s selection of a woman, particularly a Black woman, as his running mate [“LIers respond to Harris’ nomination,” Letters, Aug. 17]. They seem to imply these constraints have somehow impaired the selection process. It seems they are subtly implying there are no Black women who would be as qualified as a man.

Biden is well noted for his love for and empathy with the people of our country regardless of their identity. Keeping that in mind, I believe the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris makes perfect sense. Notwithstanding that her background in government makes her eminently qualified, she provides Biden with a vision that understands the plight of not only Black people but minorities of all ethnicities and color.

This enhances Biden’s ability to lead with a wisdom that faithfully serves our country’s diversity, a hallmark that has made us great and a beacon of hope to the world.

Robert Ambrose,

Medford

After reading the letter “Base candidate picks on core traits,” all I can say is, “Are you kidding me?” [Letters, Aug. 18].

Regarding former Vice President Joe Biden’s choice of a multiracial woman for vice president, the writer asks, “Whatever happened to judging an individual for core qualities and attributes?” He is disturbed that Biden used race and gender as primary factors in choosing Sen. Kamala Harris. Just wondering whether he attempted to review her credentials. He ignores that she is more representative of our nation than old white men.

Anthony Bruno,

Babylon