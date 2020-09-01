The closing of the Republican National Convention was a masterpiece. No socialist Hollywood art director would have placed so many American flags in the background. Ivanka Trump’s introduction of her father was great. One of her best lines was: “Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington.” Considering she graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with honors, she cannot be called dumb. And I believe the president’s only criticisms of former Vice President Joe Biden were to list his negative decisions instead of opinions. Trump has been criticized for not following tradition. That is also described as thinking outside the box.

Brian Keane,

Patchogue

William F.B. O’Reilly is correct on the diversity of the big tent that is the Democratic Party [“Democrats pitch a big tent,” Opinion, Aug. 23]. This plurality of ideas has often led to competing self-defeating factions. However, I have never seen the Democratic Party so diverse and yet so unified in its mission to defeat President Donald Trump, to acknowledge the current state of our union, and to create a more just society for all Americans. A country that is ignorant of its past shortcomings cannot appreciate the frustrations and demands of its citizens. O’Reilly fails to understand that this recognition of past errors and the desire to make things right, to point out injustice, is the embodiment of what it means to be an American, a patriot. He thought Democrats were bleak in their assessment of our nation? Does he not recall Trump’s inaugural address? That speech had me wondering just which country he was talking about. Democrats have created a larger tent while the Republicans have created a smaller, more homogeneous tent. So homogeneous that I view it is bankrupt of ideas, terrified of change and unwavering in support for this president.

Leslie Altman,

Rockville Centre

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If I were allowed to post just one question to each candidate during a debate, it would be: “What is your position on Roe v. Wade? Do you think this law should be overturned?” I don’t like President Donald Trump and think he may be the worst President ever. But I probably will vote for him solely on the basis that he will nominate at least one more Supreme Court justice and that Roe v. Wade will finally be overturned.

Tom Focone,

Stony Brook

How can the speakers at the Republican National Convention lay claim to the legacy of Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. [“Trump assails Biden, Dem’s agenda,” News, Aug. 28]? I am confident Douglass and King would never have supported a party that let people like Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak at their convention. And President Donald Trump can’t even get former President George W. Bush or Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him, let alone Lincoln. To me, it is the Democratic Party that has the big tent, with room for everyone, from disaffected Republicans to democratic socialists.

Richard Morrock,

Coram

Which reality show was Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) tuned into when he gave his speech at the Republican National Convention [“Zeldin defends Trump on virus,” News, Aug. 27]? His assertion that President Donald Trump did a spectacular job in dealing with the pandemic I believe stretches one’s grasp of reality to its limits. Trump initially said this virus “was a hoax” and that it would shortly be gone. The truth is that our President did almost nothing and that he politicized the pandemic and any response. I believe that, like most Republicans in Washington, Zeldin has adopted the culture of misinformation that Trump has fostered throughout this presidency. Instead of standing up to this nonsense, he has embraced it. I pray that our citizenry sees through this and sends these Republicans packing, not because of their policies or beliefs, but because of their willingness to allow lawlessness to become rampant.

Christopher Duffner,

Sayville

Two letters on Aug. 27 were from obvious anti-Trumpers [“Democrats, GOP show convention contrasts”]. What platform were Democrats putting forward at their national convention? It was all about bashing President Donald Trump because, to me, their only agenda is socialism. As for former Vice President Joe Biden and his caring, decent, kind qualities (no mention of leadership), while they are worthy of a Boy Scout, a President needs to show leadership, something that I believe Trump has shown throughout his presidency. Sometimes, you have to toot your own horn when others step on it or jam it with what I see as fake news.

Marlene D’Amelia,

Hicksville

Some firefighters have set fires to then be credited with heroically extinguishing them and some doctors and some nurses have injected deadly medicine into patients to then be credited with their heroic cure. I believe we have a president who, through his words and actions and lack of words and actions, has caused division, frustration, anger and worsening of racism in America, so that when the situation he has helped create inevitably degenerates into violence he may be called a hero and a patriot when he professes to extinguish the fires he set and to cure the diseases he injected.

William J. Bennett,

Huntington