No tax break for Home Depot

With the coronavirus’ horrific economic impact on local municipalities, how can the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency justify approving tax breaks to Home Depot, a corporation that earned more than $11 billion in profits in 2019 [“Home Depot tax aid,” LI Business, Aug. 11]?

As a Hicksville resident who lives near the recently constructed facility that will be a Home Depot appliance delivery hub, I believe the county can find better ways to spend $172,500.

Worse, the article says Home Depot refused to share critical information relating to the project, including the identity of the person who signed the IDA application. Sorry, I don’t believe creating 25 new jobs entitles it to such secrecy. Nassau taxpayers who will have to make up for this tax break deserve more transparency than this. I see this facility as another black eye for Hicksville and another blow to taxpayers at a time when we can least afford it. Shame on the IDA for even entertaining this application.

Dave Staton,

Hicksville

Ramp suggestion said to be too costly

A reader suggested installing one-way tire puncture barriers on parkway entrance ramps to prevent drivers from entering roadways in the wrong direction [“Tire barriers could prevent crashes,” Letters, Aug. 19].

I made the same suggestion to government officials in 2009, shortly after eight people were killed, including four children ages 2 to 8 and another three injured, when Diane Schuler traveled 1.7 miles in the wrong direction on the Taconic Parkway.

I wrote this suggestion to both local and state officials. The responses I received indicated this project would be expensive and the number of accidents resulting from wrong-way drivers wouldn’t warrant the expenditure. I wonder how many accidents, and how many deaths are needed to make this a worthwhile and financially viable project.

Joseph Barbera,

Levittown

Assisting global poverty helps the U.S.

The United States is always trying to get ahead — ahead of national security issues, ahead of unemployment, ahead of overpopulation.

I say the way to get ahead is by lifting struggling countries out of extreme poverty. Yes, we struggle with poverty domestically, but international and domestic poverty are not competing interests. I believe reducing global poverty will stimulate the U.S. economy and, therefore, assist domestic poverty efforts.

To me, when the world bands together to fight injustice and inequality, we can exist in a more stable international system. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand should support global poverty-reduction legislation.

Nobody is made a worse person when helping others.

Jennifer Melfi,

Babylon