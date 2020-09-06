Bow hunting not meant for suburbs

The article “Bow hunting ban struck down” [News, Aug. 28] reports the court judgment in the case of a group of bow hunters who successfully sued Smithtown Town for access to hunt deer in our community. We are in populated suburbs, not a rural area. Our town has long prohibited firearms, including bows and arrows, because our neighbors did not want dead and wounded deer. It’s important, too, that we also see this is a matter of safety for ourselves, our children and pets. The hunters need only remain 150 feet (250 for crossbows) from houses and schools. Even if hunters followed that rule, a 150-foot setback makes for a slim safety margin. Arrows aren’t going to respect regulatory distancing. Because of this case, Smithtown residents and the other Suffolk County communities are losing the right to decide for themselves how they want to protect families and property. A group of residents intend to raise this issue with our elected representatives in Albany and ask them to restore to the towns their right to self-determination where resident safety is concerned. I urge other Suffolk County residents who want safety kept at the town level to do the same.

Eric Stubbs, St. James

Smithtown Town residents are filled with anguish that an appeals court decision could endanger our community by allowing bow hunters to shoot arrows in such proximity to our children. Creating tremendous pushback, residents are ready. People moved to Smithtown to raise children safely while paying the town and state top dollar in hard-earned tax money to do so. We did not move here to be blindsided by hunters leaving their mark, while our children see a deer with an arrow pierced through a leg bolting through a backyard or a bus stop, and even the family dog could become a target. Residents need to respect and appreciate each other’s principles, but I view this as hunting organizations forcing their blood sport on our communities. Homeowners have the right to live in nonhunting areas where codes are specifically written. I believe that overzealous hunting groups looking for new playgrounds to destroy wildlife could endanger our children. Smithtown is not taking this decision lightly as residents will appeal the decision, leaving the town to face daunting legal ramifications.

Collette Porciello, Head of the Harbor

NY fans mourn Tom Seaver’s passing

It was a sad day in the world of New York sports as we heard of the passing of Tom Seaver . For many fans, Seaver was a dominant figure in our childhood, arguably the best pitcher for the entire decade of the 1970s. My dad always made it a point to attend home games at Shea Stadium when Seaver was pitching because my father always wanted to get his money’s worth. And with Seaver on the mound, there was always a good chance of a stellar performance coupled with a Mets win. With the passing of Tom Terrific, 2020 just became a little darker as a piece of our childhood died with him. RIP, Tom Seaver.

Eugene R. Dunn, Medford

When police resort to using violence

I don’t condone police using lethal weapons on any individual [“Protesters decry Wis. shooting,” News, Aug. 27]. However, some of the recent unfortunate shootings apparently have one common denominator, and that is individuals who refuse to follow lawful police orders. Why doesn’t an individual understand that refusing to obey can only escalate the situation negatively? Right or wrong, what should the police think about that person? Should they accept defiance without suspicion or attempt to do their job knowing the potential for an aggressive interaction? I’ve seen intelligent individuals cause unnecessary friction because they think they were being confronted because of their color. Instead of using common sense, they become difficult. Many individuals who have a history with police nevertheless push police into these confrontations. I do believe if police are forced to use their weapons, the target should be below the waist, if possible. Our police have the toughest job in our country. Although I say 99% of our police officers are good, most seem to be considered bad. Would it be fair to assume that most minorities are bad when we know that’s also untrue?

Vito Leon, Freeport

It seems that a reader might believe that cops go to work looking forward to engage violently on every assignment \[“Cops must develop nonviolent units,” Letters, Aug. 28]. In my 35 years of law enforcement, I’ve never seen a cop relish getting a call that requires him or her to use physical force to resolve a situation. The overwhelming majority of the time, cops handle whatever they’re required to without any physical response other than lifting a pen and speaking to people. I’ve also experienced calm situations erupt into chaos in seconds. The 911 dispatchers can’t distinguish which 911 call will become violent just by listening to the caller. Giving cops the lawful authority to use whatever level of force appropriate for the situation is absolutely necessary to protect the innocents and get the job done. With everything on video these days, police work may sometimes look ugly to the public when things turn violent, but it may be essential to protecting life and property.

Rick Hannsgen, West Islip

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired lieutenant in the Nassau County Police Department.

We need young Americans to lead

America was built on a principle of generational progress, one which states that each generation will surpass those that came before it. America commands its youth to drive progress, to rectify past errors in the endeavor to effect a more perfect Union. Today, the currents of disharmony and division are strong. Young Americans are rightfully confused as their peers engage in rioting, looting and killing. This erosion of civic discourse has a dangerous precedent. This is our Bleeding Kansas, the moment when passionate convictions and political strife turn violent and jeopardize the survival of our Union. My concern is that young people lack leadership. In the absence of sensible leaders, agitators and fringe organizations attempt to fill the vacuum. The promise of generational progress will only be kept when young Americans choose to take the lead.

Raymond Janis, Commack