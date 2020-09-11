TV scheduling unfair to Islanders

Why can Tampa Bay practice in the Edmonton arena where they will play the next day while the Islanders travel from Toronto [“Isles eager to put Game 1 behind,” Sports, Sept. 9]? I say both teams should be able to practice in the arena, or neither team. Television schedules should not rule. It is not fair to let any team play a seven-game series, then go against a team that has had six days off.

Paul Nardone,

Bayville

Veterans bill needs several co-sponsors

Former Congressman Steve Israel suggested a new way to raise money for homeless veterans [“Super-lux homes can fund veterans housing,” Opinion, Aug. 30]. One percent of the profit of the sale of megamillion-dollar homes would purchase Veterans Housing Bonds. Israel wrote, “The fund would be used to incentivize private-sector developers to build veterans housing, private-sector landlords to rent units, and local veterans groups to free up new funds to address the root causes of homelessness: PTSD and substance abuse.” He went on to say that Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) was drafting a bill to put this program in effect. My experience with a new bill is that it can take a long time to draft. It also might have only one or two sponsors. I hope Boyle will get many co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle and that the U.S. Senate will also go along with his recommendation.

Edward G. Aulman,

Syosset

Editor’s note: The writer is a former president of the United Veterans Organization of Nassau County.

Lacking spirit and patriotism of WWII

My father was an Army lieutenant in World War II, a white man in command of Black troops in the segregated Army [“WWII could have ended differently,” Opinion, Sept. 1]. People would often ask him what the Black GIs were like, and he always said the same thing: “These men are just like any other group. Most are fine soldiers, with a couple of bad apples.” I’ve thought of my father’s words many times through the years, and I believe this applies to virtually every group of people, be it racial, ethnic or religious groups. I believe the overwhelming majority are good, decent people. Of course, this also applies to the police. Working in law enforcement is difficult and dangerous. These men and women work hard to protect and to serve. For the few who don’t, they should be removed from the force and prosecuted, if warranted. But nearly all deserve our respect and support. I do not believe we should be defunding the police. The police are valuable members of society, and we need them. And none of us should judge any group because of the actions of “a couple of bad apples.”

Denise McDonough,

South Huntington

The World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., has a panel titled “Sacrificing for the Common Good” [“WWII could have ended differently,” Opinion, Sept. 1]. It depicts and extols all Americans for “doing their duty by doing without.” For more than three years, rationing was a way for all Americans who didn’t physically serve to contribute to the war effort. This shared sacrifice became the acceptable norm. It was considered patriotic. For the last six months of the coronavirus, which is our current war — with an invisible enemy right here on our shores — one would expect our country to come together in a patriotic effort to combat it. During WWII, the leadership called for and thoroughly organized a nationalized mobilization. Americans followed this lead. Today, too many citizens, especially those in leadership, complain about having to quarantine, limiting outings, or even simply distancing and wearing a mask. What has happened to our patriotic sense of shared sacrifice? The scale of human suffering has been huge and likely will expand — unless and until we come together as one America for the common good.

Vincenza Ercole,

Port Jefferson Station

School nurse: Health office isn’t safe

I am a school nurse who has worked tirelessly all summer (without pay) trying to provide a safe environment for staff and students [“School nurses ready for first kids, first cough,” News, Aug. 23]. Recently, I inspected my health office regarding a safe return to school. I have been checking my office the past several months, and I am shocked and saddened that, with school commencing, I do not have any no-touch hand sanitizers, faucets, or paper towel dispensers, and not one barrier of protection. I also researched my school’s ventilation system and my office has no provisions for HEPA or ultraviolet filters. We also had to fight for personal protective equipment, which took a call from our union to get our administration to answer three weeks of back-and-forth emails about placing the orders. The supplies supposedly have been ordered, but we still do not have the equipment. I feel very unsafe returning.

Elizabeth Greenberg,

Glen Cove