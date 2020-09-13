Student's protest stirs different viewpoint

Maverick Stow’s actions and his mother’s support, to me, are disturbing. I believe it is because of parents like this that we have a generation who has no respect for authority or for what is best for others. Instead of teaching him to abide by the rules, she is proud of his defiance and selfish behavior. It is all about what he wants. He is 17 and thinks he knows what the school should do to keep its students safe and this crisis under control. He presents a new set of rules for five-day, in-person learning. He has a right to his opinion and a right to verbally object. He may be right, but a civilized society has rules, and we must obey them even though we may not like or agree with them. There is a right and wrong way to protest. Sadly, I believe he likely will grow into an adult who wants to play by his own rules. Meanwhile, I see him as wasting the school district’s time to have to deal with him.

Rose Munch,

Fort Salonga

So the school calls the police and then suspends this young man because he wants to go to school. What part of this is so wrong? Everything! I see protesting all over the country and little accountability when it is not peaceful. Maverick Stow, the student, is voicing his right as an American citizen and is punished. I say shame on William Floyd High School, and the administrators are the ones who should be suspended. There are so many ways to make it safe for all students to return to school. I suggest fund reserves be used for the welfare of the students and teachers. And that suspension should be lifted.

Jo-Ann Caso-Buonomo,

Islip Terrace

LaGuardia AirTrain key in several ways

I believe the writer of the opinion piece “Why the LaGuardia AirTrain may not fly” misunderstands the importance of infrastructure in rebuilding our economy and in creating growth opportunities. Larry Penner describes the region’s future in the bleakest of terms, referring to it as “our new COVID-19 world.” Last year, a record 31 million travelers flew through LaGuardia Airport, and, make no mistake, travelers will return post-COVID-19. To predict otherwise would be shortsighted. They need — and they deserve — a rail link to the airport that is reliable. AirTrain LGA will provide a 30-minute ride from midtown Manhattan to the airport. It will reduce airport-related traffic on the Grand Central Parkway and local streets.

And it will reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution by getting air travelers onto mass transit. It will be needed, unless you believe that air travel and our economy will not rebound in the five years that it would take to complete AirTrain. The redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport has fueled well-paying jobs in our region. Construction of AirTrain LGA would create 3,000 construction jobs and launch much-needed economic activity in communities surrounding the airport. For nearly 100 years, the Port Authority has invested and reinvested in New York and New Jersey. We don’t bet against this region; we keep it moving.

Huntley A. Lawrence,

New York City

Editor’s note: The writer is director of aviation at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

I have often taken the Long Island Rail Road to the Woodside station and transferred to the LaGuardia Airport express bus to the airport. The ride is fast and comfortable.

Instead of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on building a copy of the train shuttle from the Jamaica station to John F. Kennedy International Airport, I suggest the Port Authority build a bus terminal building where passengers can wait to board buses. The number of express buses should also be increased. And perhaps a traffic lane could be dedicated to the buses. The answer to modernization doesn’t always have to be spending money.

Michael Sorrentino,

Medford

Trump’s words in book won’t affect his base

The revelations in Bob Woodward’s new book, to me, are not news, only evidence of what we already knew. The base, I believe, will still vote for President Donald Trump and fly his flags. I believe Trump didn’t soften the pandemic reports to prevent a panic — he did it because it made him look bad. He tried to wish it away. He didn’t keep us accurately informed so we’d know the best ways to protect ourselves. He handled COVID-19 the way I believe he handles everything else, hiding facts, then blaming others for his actions. When the virus didn’t go away, he directed the blame at China, which handled it far better. To me, he will say anything to appear lustrous in the swamp he created.

Robert Broder,

Stony Brook

Author Bob Woodward’s recordings prove President Donald Trump’s apparently deliberate lies to the public, in Trump’s own words, about the deadly threat of the coronavirus. Add his recently reported denigration of military heroes, his denial of white privilege, and his hypocrisy regarding his stated pro-life position, according to his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who says Trump is really pro-choice, etc. I believe this should destroy chances of his reelection. However, it seems that the hardcore Trump base doesn’t just tolerate his lies; they enjoy them and egg him on to mock the truth when it fits their feelings and political agenda. The liberals hate him, and Trump fans love that, too.

Michael J. Gorman,

Whitestone

I am old enough to remember when news organizations didn’t publish stories from an anonymous source. How convenient with polls tightening that four anonymous sources tell a story about President Donald Trump they say happened in 2018, and it comes out 60 days before an election. Would the liberal press publish such a negative story about former Vice President Joe Biden? Three readers denounced Trump’s alleged words. At least a dozen people who were present then said they never heard Trump disparage our military buried in France. They put their names on those statements.

Bob Southard,

South Setauket

Officers used ‘spit hood’ on Daniel Prude

An article reported that Daniel Prude died “after losing consciousness after police held him down with a hood over his head” [“Harris: Two justice systems for Black, white Americans,” News, Sept. 7]. I believe the article does a disservice to readers by not mentioning it was a “spit hood,” used when a subject tries to spit on officers. The saliva is mostly caught in the mesh to protect officers from the subject’s possibly diseased bodily fluids. Omitting “spit” hood could lead a reader to presume the officers were acting with malice, not trying to protect themselves.

The mesh hood is purposely designed to allow a subject to breathe unrestrained. Besides police, the protective device is also used by medical personnel, such as those in ambulances and hospitals. I am a sergeant in the Suffolk County Police Department and have used a spit hood several times during my career, and this is my personal view.

Michael Baranek,

East Islip