Extreme politicians split families

I have mostly voted for Democratic candidates for president since the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan became president and was anti-union. He started out as a Democrat, much like President Donald Trump. They both changed parties and became Republicans. As president, Reagan fired the air traffic controllers who threatened to strike and later stated that postal workers made too much money. I was a postal worker and my salary increases were minimal, at best, while I supported a wife and two young children. This year, I’m happy that Democrats chose a moderate over a liberal because when you have extreme people from either party taking over, you end up with a divided country. Now, we have friends and family who are no longer as close to us as they used to be.

George T. DeSpirito,

Williston Park

Watching her party fizzling out

As a young adult, I was a Republican, when it was a different party. As I became more aware of our country’s wealth inequities, I began to realize that the Democratic Party had a more fair and balanced platform that allowed for freedom, justice and a chance for success for all Americans. The past 3 ½ years have been traumatizing for me. President Donald Trump’s alternate view of reality, apparent corruption and breaking of laws, dismantling of government institutions, mishandling of the pandemic, shifting of the conversation of Black Lives Matter to one that says we all must be afraid because people are coming for you, are so destructive that no words can describe what further damage he’d do if reelected. But I don’t blame him entirely — the blame goes to the "Trumplican" sycophants in the House and Senate who enable his behavior to go unchecked. This new Trumplican Party is dangerous to America’s future and freedom. I see a lawless president selling a law-and-order message. Perhaps, someday, Republicans can be proud again.

Jo-Tina DiGennaro,

Bayville

Worth emulating ‘Silent Cal’ Coolidge

President Donald Trump should read a biography of President Calvin Coolidge, who enacted a major tax reform that gave the country a booming economy, paid the World War I debt and left a substantial surplus in the Treasury. He did all this and more without saying much, thus earning the nickname "Silent Cal." I believe that Trump has done as much for America but may lose the election because he can’t control himself. My dad once told me: Do a good job and let others say how good you are.

Richard Rocchio,

Stony Brook

Why believe Trump is telling the truth now?

President Donald Trump said he never called our war dead "losers" and "suckers" ["Biden, prez react to ‘suckers’ report," News, Sept. 5]. I believe the problem is that the president is a compulsive liar. As much as I want to believe that our president would never say those deplorable things, he has lied so often and so completely, why would I believe him now?

Cathy Merritt,

Selden

Masks needed at school bus stops

On the first day of school, we drove through the streets of Holbrook and Farmingville and saw group after group of parents and children waiting for school buses ["Students with masks, backpacks back in school," News, Sept. 9]. Normally this is a wonderful September ritual. However, almost no one was wearing a mask. We were stunned. Groups of people with no social distancing, adults or children, and hardly anyone wore a mask. A few adults and children did but, by and large, it was a small percentage. Of course, the children each put one on as they entered the bus, but isn’t that a bit late? Parents and children should consider wearing masks at school bus stops.

Laura Smith,

Holbrook

Architect, designer could help schools

Educators have been ruminating how to safely educate children. "Schools’ ‘year of flexibility’" [News, Sept. 3] mentioned that the preparations are adding millions to the budgets. Because of that, the schools could not hire an architect or interior designer.

I believe that was the first mistake. These professionals are adept at making use of all space. Long Island would only require the services of one of each. Their plans could be retrofitted to all buildings. This would actually save money. Our school system has an emergency fund of around $2 billion. I consider this year an emergency. It might behoove the schools to open the vault and apply this money to keep the kids safe. It’s just common sense.

Valerie Romeo,

Bayport

Editor’s note: The writer was formerly assistant facilities space manager for the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.