Differing views of Milburn Park geese

The killing of geese from Milburn Pond Park should be roundly condemned ["Geese removed in error," News, Sept. 6]. Geese have exceedingly complex — and dramatic — social structures, and killing off family members leaves lifelong scars for loved ones left behind.

Ornithologist and Nobel Laureate Konrad Lorenz’s saga told of an intense love triangle between three geese, and one went into a profound depression after a fox killed his life partner. Eventually, another goose, who also sank into a deep depression, stopped grooming himself, shuffled instead of walked, and generally lost interest in life. To me, the federal, state and local officials who failed to stop this killing should be ashamed it happened on their watch.

Let’s let these fascinating birds live in peace.

Ingrid E. Newkirk,

Washington

Editor’s note: The writer is president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In "Critics decry goose cull" [News, Sept. 10], John Di Leonardo, senior manager of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), characterizes the geese as "native wildlife." That they may have been born here is certain. However, the species is not native to Long Island. It should also be noted that tax dollars are spent by school districts and public golf courses to get rid of geese. They befoul the environment with their droppings and cause damage to grassy areas.

Roy Sperrazza,

Fort Salonga

Three suggestions to improve police

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said a survey is being started on how the county force can reinvent and modernize itself ["Police seeking feedback," News, Sept. 11].

My three suggestions are: 1) Let the police "police"; 2) Make sure the courts uphold the law and prosecute those charged, and 3) Make an entire police force that does not see race, creed or gender, only right and wrong.

Then and only then do I believe anything will change. To me, this country is taking the job of "law enforcement" out of the hands of the police and putting it in the hands of politicians. I believe this is a dangerous road with no good end.

Raymond P. Moran,

Massapequa Park

Muslims work hard to restore respect

Sept. 11 was one of the most horrific events of our lives as we lost nearly 3,000 people in a single day. Some people lost family members while others lost friends. Even those who didn’t lose someone, felt the pain of loss. I was in elementary school, but I still remember its impact on me. Being a Muslim, I felt fearful for myself and my family. I thought that by hijacking a plane, the extremists also hijacked the identity of Muslims everywhere. Many Muslims faced prejudice as a result. The Muslim community to which I belong, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has worked especially hard to combat negative perceptions by serving humanity and showing the essence of our faith. The past 19 years, we have held hundreds of blood drives in the United States to honor those we lost and demonstrate what Muslims really do. In doing so, we’d like to show that true Muslims don’t shed their blood to take life but rather to give life. As it says in the Quran: "Whoever kills a person . . . it shall be as if he had killed all mankind; who gave life to one, it shall be as if he had given life to all mankind."

Bilal Saleem,

Elmont

Not contradictory to back police, BLM

A reader was outraged by the Mets honoring the sacrifices of the NYPD on 9/11 by wearing NYPD hats after the team had previously worn BLM gear and shown support for racial justice. It amazes me how people can walk right into the point, yet still miss it. Black Lives Matter is not anti-cop. Black Lives Matter is against law enforcement officers who abuse their power and participate in the killing of Black men such as George Floyd. I would assume that all decent people also are against this behavior. Opposing bad aspects of law enforcement doesn’t make you anti-law enforcement. To me, this is akin to saying those who opposed the segregated status of schools in the South in fact opposed education as a whole. It is precisely these two acts by the Mets that should demonstrate that supporting law enforcement officers who lay down their lives for us and supporting BLM and racial justice are not contradictory.

Vincent Vertuccio,

Sayville

Doing what you think is right

On 9/11, my son was in Tower Two when he saw the wall of flames after Tower One was hit. He and his co-workers were stunned. He announced to about 50-some co-workers he was leaving and they should join him. But they all heard the announcement: "Be calm and stay where you are. You are safe." He was the only one of them who made it out alive before the second tower fell. Now, years later, he is still suffering from that day.

I hope all of us can learn something from this, especially during the pandemic: Do not blindly follow the advice of authority. Ultimately, we are responsible for our own actions.

Michael Furst,

Melville