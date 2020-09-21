Reader suggestions are socialism, too

It was perplexing to read the response to "Bloomberg tries to disrupt reelection" [Letters, Sept. 16]. In his disappointment, the reader proposes that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg contribute the $100 million he is giving to former Vice President Joe Biden’s Florida campaign to feed homeless people, and take care of veterans, wounded warriors, and others who are starving. He writes that Biden and Bloomberg want to make America socialist. I hate to tell him that all those noteworthy issues would definitely be defined as "socialism." Maybe he should just realize that for America to succeed, you need both capitalism and socialism — like Social Security and Medicare.

Carolyn Newson,

Riverhead

Column ignored some evidence

William F.B. O’Reilly’s column warns us that "we are playing with fire" as the election approaches and both parties should do something to prevent the violence that will occur. Republican O’Reilly ignores evidence that almost all talk of rigged elections, violence, guns and fear has emanated almost exclusively from President Donald Trump and his sycophants regardless of the damage they are doing to our nation. In my humble citizen’s opinion, Trump is a pathological liar with all the characteristics of a narcissist who has an uncanny ability to appeal to the very people who will suffer the most if he is reelected. I applaud the courage of the many Republicans who oppose his candidacy even as they suffer the consequences for doing so. This may prove to be the most important election in American history.

James McDonald,

Deer Park

Republican caucus is major defunder

The major defunder of government agencies and their employees, I believe, is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Republican Senate caucus. Its refusal to appropriate aid to states, counties and municipalities will lead to layoffs of police, fire, health care and sanitation workers et al. To me, the loss of income to those huge segments of our economy will lead to an avalanche of millions of further cuts throughout the country. I also believe the caucus’ unwillingness to compromise on this issue with House Democrats will surely increase the probability of a severe national recession.

Peter Hanson,

Nesconset

Brookhaven Fire Dept. action gets kudos

The members of the board of education of the South Country Central School District acknowledge the swift action of the commissioners and chiefs of the Brookhaven Fire Department in denouncing actions of some of its members to display a Confederate flag on a taxpayer-funded fire truck ["2 resign from Brookhaven fire unit over rebel flag display," News, Sept. 3].

We also appreciate the support for anti-bias training by the NAACP and many of our elected officials to change this hurtful behavior.

Our school district encompasses the Brookhaven Fire District. Therefore, we recognize how an incident like this, in such a diverse community as ours, can be used as a teachable moment for both the members of the fire department volunteer service and our community as a whole. We are all neighbors, co-workers, family and friends. Tolerance and support of one another must go hand-in-hand.

The South Country Central School District Board of Education pledges to do our part in examining our education curriculum to ensure that we are educating our students to be the best they can be. We further pledge to be an instrument for lasting change against systemic racism, intolerance and social injustice. This statement was unanimously approved by all board of education members.

E. Anne Hayes,

Bellport

Editor’s note: The writer is South Country Board of Education president.

Seniors in nursing homes deserve better

I have contacted Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo many times regarding treatment of the elderly in nursing homes. My mother, 92, has been unable to see her family for six months.

The governor has repeatedly touted how well New York State is doing in keeping COVID-19 numbers low, reopening many essential and nonessential locales.

However, I see no concern for the emotional well-being of those living in nursing homes. We cannot even sit outside with my mother when the weather allowed. I’m sure the governor doesn’t want to have more elderly lives lost to the virus, but shouldn’t he be concerned that these same people can’t live what remains of their lives with some normalcy?

Certainly, he can do better.

Ann Wishnia,

Syosset