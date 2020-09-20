We can support police and still criticize some of their actions

The letter saying the Mets players were wrong for wearing NYPD hats on 9/11 after having placed a Black Lives Matter shirt on home plate prompted this reply ["9/11 observance shows a change in us," Letters, Sept. 15]. It seems that a line has been drawn in the sand. You either support the police (unconditionally) or support the Black Lives Matter movement. Why can’t we do both? I support the many dedicated and exemplary police officers who risk their lives daily. However, some terrible, racist police officers also exist throughout the country. I believe unconditional support of all police officers has forced Black Lives Matter to make a statement. Officers must realize that when they stand up for officers who do not treat everyone with equal rights, they jeopardize respect for all police. In any job, if you aren’t doing the job correctly, you’re fired. In the police force, that failure can result in death. I think the sports teams have shown the sentiment of a great many people. It’s imperative now that police no longer defend and cover up for the ones who don’t exemplify what it means to be a good officer.

Paul Spina,

Calverton

All the Democratic politicians and left-wing "news media," to me, keep telling us to re-imagine policing. I have to say, I love the idea, but at the same time I am having trouble re-imagining murder, rape, robbery, drug dealing, domestic abuse and terrorism, just to name a few examples of what our great police officers take care of for us daily. So until those on the left get their heads into the reality we all actually live with, I believe we need more police and fewer clueless politicians.

Steve Feuer,

Oceanside

I will not support any group, frequent any business, vacation in any city, watch any sports venue, watch or read any news and agree with anyone or anything else that insists that only Black Lives Matter. We all matter! Most of us are in agreement. Let’s stop dividing and blaming one another, and realize that our ancestors came to this country, experienced their own hardships and difficulties, rose above them, and made this a place to live in freedom and prosper if you’re willing to work hard enough to do so. Black, white, brown, whatever color, we all matter and need to stop dividing and destroying this country and unite to make it better for all, legally, equally and unbiased, regardless of our heritage.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lorraine Maggio,

Oakdale

It is interesting that President Donald Trump is running a "law and order" campaign that has been compared to Richard Nixon’s campaign in 1968, when there was also widespread unrest in the nation. The major difference is that Nixon was not the incumbent while Trump has been in office for 31⁄2 years and created the divisions and bitterness that I think have resulted in unrest. This is akin to the guy who throws a match into the hayloft and returns to put out the resulting fire to appear a hero. Sadly, I see the nation’s police falling for this ruse, most recently the New York City police union. Can’t it see that Trump will simply continue to fan the flames with his divisive actions and rhetoric?

Jerry Giammatteo,

Sayville

Wildfires should push LIPA to act

On Long Island, we can’t simply watch the West Coast’s global-warming-fueled wildfires without taking urgent action of our own to shift away from burning fossil fuels and using renewable energy instead ["Wildfire death toll rising," News, Sept. 13].

The Long Island Power Authority could and should be adding solar energy faster than planned. I see no reason not to move ahead of schedule in meeting state solar mandates. Solar energy complements future offshore wind projects, which LIPA is counting on to supply the bulk of its renewable energy needs. Delays by the federal government, however, among many other reasons, may cause offshore wind to lag behind its intended schedule.

Rooftop and larger-scale solar is not affected by such delays, and several hundred megawatts could be added before the first megawatt of offshore wind comes online, even under the best of circumstances.

Amy Posner,

Lido Beach

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Sierra Club and other environmental groups.

Week about those with disabilities

Your timely article "A crisis in care staffing" [News, Sept. 13] coincided with the start of the national awareness week for caregivers of people with developmental disabilities — the national Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, which highlights the service of these underfunded and underrecognized front-line workers.

COVID-19 has posed new retention challenges. Advocacy for adequate funding for DSPs, however, has been an uphill battle for years. State funding has never been allocated so that wages for direct support professionals match the skill needed to support people with developmental disabilities, from their health and safety to inclusion in the community.

Right now, advocates across the country are calling out for increased funding in not only the upcoming COVID-19 stimulus bill but also in adjustments to the 20% state cuts to all non-Medicaid services that will further limit stable and consistent service.

In outreach to federal and state lawmakers, we ask that direct support professionals DSPs and people with disabilities be included in those conversations. To support DSPs is to support people with disabilities, now and in the future.

Stanfort J. Perry,

Brookville

Editor’s note: The writer is executive director of the AHRC Nassau County chapter of The Arc New York.

The wrong project for Hempstead Village

Regarding your editorial "Don’t thwart village’s future," [Sept. 3], I’d like to inform readers of the facts. I say that your caption "Hempstead Mayor Don Ryan won’t include projects on board agenda" is not true. The Carmen Place project has been on a village agenda at least twice. The result of the first resolution was no votes in favor, two against and two abstentions; one board member was absent.

While construction jobs are applauded, that form of short-term employment has been largely denied to Hempstead residents. In any event, Carmen Place only creates 2 ½ permanent jobs while seeking a 30-year tax break.

Hempstead needs commercial development. The response by Conifer Realty and the Community Development Corp. of Long Island is to move an existing business in Hempstead to its new site under the guise that it is creating retail opportunities. Ultimately, more affordable housing does not equal more jobs. Moreover, affordable apartment buildings have not proven to be the answer to wealth.

After Newsday’s investigation of the racial steering of people of color to certain communities, I would hope that members of your editorial board oppose the steering of all affordable housing into one community. My final note: I am fulfilling a campaign promise. How refreshing!

Don Ryan,

Hempstead

Editor’s note: The writer is mayor of the Village of Hempstead.