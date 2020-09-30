Kudos on BLM link to Asian Americans

I so appreciated Dandan Zou’s article on the influence of the Black Lives Matter movement on Asian American activism on Long Island ["BLM ignites activism in LI Asian Americans," News, Sept. 27].

The intergenerational interviews, the historical analysis with Yuri Kochiyama and his internment, discussion of divisions and solidarity within diverse communities — it is a moving and important article.

Kerim Odekon,

Brookhaven

Find truth between the lines

News reporting is not always biased in what it says, but in what it leaves out and thus gives a wrong impression.

In the article "A look at the next steps" [News, Sept. 27], which outlines the steps to confirmation of the new Supreme Court nominee, it says that "under a rule change Republicans need only 51 votes."

This leaves the impression that Republicans have changed things to advance their nominee when, in fact, it was a Democratic-controlled Senate that made the rule change years ago to prevent Republicans from delaying the Democratic agenda.

Dave Pedersen,

Nesconset

We’re indeed losing our freedoms

Carol Sefick was on the money in her letter "Assigning ‘sin’ to anyone is racist" [Sept. 28]. It’s all just more government control.

Look at what this pandemic has removed from America’s freedoms. Travel is no longer free: The government now wants to know where you traveled from under the guise it was perhaps a COVID-19 area.

Then imposing quarantine restricting people from practicing their religions no matter the size of their house of worship. Mail-in voting, leaving a paper trail of who you voted for.

To me, it’s all more government control.

John van Acken,

Bellerose