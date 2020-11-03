Long lines to vote are not acceptable

It’s another sad day in America when more people than ever want to vote, and the Nassau County Board of Elections Republican commissioner won’t make the accommodations to allow that to happen. I am 62 and waited on line for what seemed like an eternity. That is not acceptable, especially for those who are older and frailer than me. People have the right to vote in person if they choose, and the commissioner is making that impossible for many. Has he watched the news? If so, he is well aware that the lines at all early voting places are extraordinarily long at all times. Knowing that, how can the commissioner justify not extending the hours of early voting? To me, this is another atrocity by our government officials who were elected or appointed to serve the people, not the reverse.

April Plante,

Floral Park

Religious leaders should issue warning

With Election Day upon us, I believe many Americans are consumed by the fear that President Donald Trump will ignore virtually any result and refuse to transfer power, with claims of vote irregularities and fraud. A severe constitutional crisis and even violence may ensue. America’s adversaries might take advantage of the resulting chaos. Consequently, I see an urgent need for a warning from leaders of America’s religious institutions that all election activities must adhere to our nation’s basic moral standards, including respect for the truth, adherence to the law, deference to our Constitution, respect for our individual dignity, a refrain from violence and full accountability of violators. I believe that such a clear message in the name of institutions with millions of adherents would lessen the likelihood of dire developments. It would also serve as a vital reminder to many of these institutions that they can and should play a responsible and constructive role in moderating a toxic political environment. Americans, understandably in shock from a devastating pandemic and a crushed economy, can look hopefully to the future, once again, if this vehicle is available for defusing a corrosive political culture that renders progress impossible.

David G. O’Brien,

Mount Sinai

Something for voters to remember

I thought recalling this quote from former President Jimmy Carter was appropriate for Election Day: "A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It’s a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity."

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Delores Plunkett,

Sayville

Assign electors by district, not state

Democrats always want to do away with the Electoral College as they think it prevents them from controlling the White House. They think that if popular vote is used, they would win every presidential election. This is not justification for amending the Constitution. The Electoral College has served us well. It gives each state, regardless of population, a say in the election of the president. To improve the process, keep the Electoral College but instead follow the example set by Maine and Nebraska and assign electors based on the vote in each congressional district. Those states’ two electors can be awarded to the candidates who won the district’s popular vote. This would encourage voter participation because an individual candidate could win a district instead of the entire state to get some electors. I know some New Yorkers who say they don’t need to vote for president because the state’s electoral votes always go to the Democrat. The late House Speaker Tip O’Neill once said, "All politics is local." Let’s make it so by revising how we assign electors.

John Reilly,

Hicksville

Voters need more choices for judges

As we come to Election Day, I am troubled by the lack of choices for Long Islanders when voting for judges. There must be a better way than to have both parties back all the candidates and leave voters with no choices.

Bob Diehl,

Franklin Square

Get ready for next presidential election

The problems with the current voting methodology (ridiculous lines, lack of trust, counting delays) cry out for new thinking. The next major election is only four years away. I suggest we convert to an electronic system in which all registered voters will have the option to vote online, using a system based on a secure password or personal identification number. Nothing is foolproof, but I believe this would be a first step in the right direction.

Richard E. Nussbaum,

Syosset