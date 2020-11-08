A 2020 race to the finish

I’m so thrilled that former Vice President Joe Biden is going to be the next president. I see him as a good and decent man, and that’s what we need right now in this divided country. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have their work cut out for them after what I perceived as four years of insanity.

Ann Leahy, Wantagh

I believe a recount should be demanded in the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada. If no cheating was involved in voting for former Vice President Joe Biden, I believe no one should mind doing this. I say President Donald Trump should not concede — the courts must straighten this out.

Kristina Rus, Levittown

America is back. President-elect Joe Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump shows that American democracy works. I believe that Trump’s demagoguery, lies and incompetence finally registered with the majority of American voters. The United States should learn what happens when you give power to a political rogue. Let us hope that Biden will make American politics dignified. The nation is already great as shown by the voter turnout and our freedom of the press. As President Franklin Roosevelt said, the American public has a good habit — the habit of accomplishing the impossible.

William Lemmey, Astoria

Just think if the Trump administration had the cooperation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, how much could have been accomplished. Look how much President Donald Trump accomplished without their support.

Bernard McGrath, Holbrook

In 2016, I believe several million moderate Republicans and independents held their noses and voted for candidate Donald Trump because they could not stomach Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. In 2020, I believe this same demographic held its noses and voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and, for the most part, the Republicans who were down-ballot because they could not stomach Trump.

Ted Richman, Jericho

Why is it here in America we need to have the media declare a winner in our presidential race, and celebrities who have no more information than the public tell us who is right and who isn’t?

John Bonfiglio, Deer Park

I certainly hope that President Donald Trump gets the check from Mexico for that big, beautiful wall before he leaves office. After all, it was a campaign promise.

Michael Weinick, Merrick

As the sun sets on what I believe is the worst presidency in U.S. history, and as we eagerly await the healing process to begin, as a nation, let’s invert some advice by Dr. Seuss: "Don’t smile because it’s over, cry because it happened."

Mary Roulette, West Islip

I spent Election Day working as an election inspector. It was a long day, starting at 5:15 a.m., and I got home after 10 p.m. What impressed me was how we inspectors worked together. Each election district has four inspectors — two Republicans and two Democrats — who need to interact together to solve problems that come up. There were no rancorous arguments, and no sense of division along party lines. We were there to do our jobs and make sure that, at least in one polling place, the election proceeded as smoothly as possible. It also impressed me how courteous the voters were. For several reasons, we were late in opening the polls, and several people had every right to be annoyed at that. But most were understanding and accepted the situation without visible annoyance. The important thing is that, no matter who wins, we will respect one another, mend whatever fences need to be mended, and look to the future together with a positive attitude as befits the American way.

Mike Polansky, Plainview

We should all be outraged at the obvious attempt of the White House and the Republican Party to disenfranchise U.S. citizens in the presidential election of 2020 . Lawfully cast votes, whether done in person early or on Election Day, placed in a drop box, or mailed on time must be counted. Interference with the postal system by the administration is so blatantly obvious that it appears to be a direct attack on our free and fair elections. Once a citizen has lawfully voted, the government needs to accept, record and count each and every vote. To do otherwise, to me, is tantamount to voter suppression and makes a mockery of this country and its laws. We citizens of this great nation must protect this essential and inviolate right lest we allow ourselves to fall prey to demagogues and those who would do us harm.

Rita Anilionis, Huntington

With so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 presidential election and the changes in the ways votes are counted and submitted, were the late results we’re getting by design ? After predictions of civil unrest because of the outcome, either way, does a late result buffer American reactions to the outcome? Very little is left to chance these days, and it appears to me the late results were done by design to soften the final result.

Charles Brown, Levittown

To me, his was never about President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. The close race reflects a vote for democracy or conspiracy. And when we look in the mirror, we must honestly ask ourselves: Which one did I buy into?

Joe Innace, East Islip

We should not accept that a country that landed spacecraft on Mars and sent a man to the moon cannot muster the technology to tally votes for important elections in a timely manner . This is the United States of America, not some Third World country.

Elliot Udell, Huntington

As a voter, I take great exception to being held captive by an ancient, antique and, to me, foolish system . I suggest that each of the remaining contested states receive 2,000 persons whose sole job is to count the remaining votes. Let’s get this nonsense finished.

Howard Solomon, Queens

O’Reilly misreads Trumpism’s appeal

William F.B. O’Reilly is taking liberties with the truth, starting with his very first sentence: "It wasn’t a fluke — 2016, that is" . It most certainly was a fluke — a fluke of the Electoral College, which is an inherently undemocratic system. He fancies the Republican Party as the "lunch pail party" by hoping Blacks will break away "just as the white working class has done." In effect, he’s conceding Republicans have become a white man’s party. Similarly, the Hispanic vote he hopes for has always been up for grabs. George W. Bush got 44% of it in 2004. The real enemy is cultural diversity, but O’Reilly shouldn’t conflate that with progressivism’s economic agenda. He is awed by President Donald Trump’s demagoguery because it serves his cultural purposes. The great champion of economic justice isn’t the party that passed a $1 trillion tax bill, where 90% of the benefits went to the very rich. Populist economics seeks to level the hierarchy of money and remains Democrats’ best chance of reversing the last 50 years of Republican reactionary-ism.

Keith Grubman, Bellmore

I found William F.B. O’Reilly’s op-ed off base. Trumpism is here to stay, but it’s not for the everyman. Last time, voting for Donald Trump for president correlated with wealth, and even his working-class support tended to be wealthy for their area, according to The Washington Post. To me, Trump is a rich man posing as an everyman; his movement, full of boat parades and trucks that cost more than BMWs, is emblematic of this. This framing is a longtime Republican strategy, trying to frame the dominant culture as the counterculture, and say our bosses are the voice of the working class. Most of us are tired of it, especially when the marginalized groups mentioned are disproportionately poor. How beholden Democrats are to the rich doesn’t compare to how the GOP is, and its history of union-breaking and destroying the social safety net shows that. Furthermore, elected Democrats oppose that influence whereas Trumpism wants to further grind down the poor. Sorry, Republicans are still the man, and only the media’s bias toward the man keeps this narrative alive.

Matthew Anderson, Long Island City

William F.B. O’Reilly raises interesting issues about Trumpism and the Republican Party. It would be a mistake for blue-collar people to support the GOP or Trumpism. The only policy adopted during his term was the tax law, which benefited the rich and the corporations. It produced a deficit of $1 trillion annually. President Donald Trump has attempted to remove the Affordable Care Act and has gutted environmental regulations. To me, the GOP uses cultural issues to deflect from its policies that benefit corporations. O’Reilly fails to mention the minimum wage, health care, a ban on assault weapons, and climate change. Oh, the GOP has denied climate change.

John Boughal, Bayport