A very different election cycle

On Veterans Day, the day after President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced him and other high-ranking Department of Defense officials with loyalists, we seriously have to consider whether Trump is planning a military coup to remain in office ["Trump dismisses secretary of defense," News, Nov. 10]. One wonders what our fallen veterans looking up from Arlington and other military cemeteries must have been thinking on this solemn day. Trump apparently will not leave office willingly. It’s incredible to me that the Republican Party, the so-called originalists and defenders of our Constitution, and who accused President Barack Obama of "executive overreach," cannot gather any semblance of a spine to defend our Constitution under this blatant assault. Every member of Congress takes an oath "to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution." Tens of thousands of our military heroes made the supreme sacrifice to prevent what is occurring in our nation now, and Republicans hide under their desks, afraid of an insulting tweet. It’s a good thing that Trump supporters display American flags on their vehicles to show that they’re patriots. How else would we know?

Jeff Fass,

Sayville

It is time for President Donald Trump to stop his hateful and disgusting rhetoric. This is not Germany of 1933. This is America of 2020. It is time for Trump to grow up and realize he lost the election and prepare for an orderly transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. Riots and violence will not solve the issue of how Trump handles defeat. To me, he is a crybaby, and America deserves better.

Joel Moskowitz,

Plainview

Regarding President Donald Trump’s reaction to his loss in the presidential election, for someone who says he loves his country, I cannot believe he knows the harm his actions are doing to this nation. I also cannot believe his base continues to support him when he is endangering this country’s safety. It’s time for the Republican senators, representatives and Trump’s base to tell him to accept that he lost the election, make his concession speech and help with an orderly transition to the new administration.

Lynda Welsh,

Patchogue

After finding out from Newsday and other media that Mark Esper and other top Department of Defense heads were replaced by loyal Trump yes men, I am scared of the thought that our beloved democratic country will be destroyed and replaced with a coup that will make President Donald Trump a dictator before the end of December. I can only hope and pray that God is watching over our fractured nation and brings us peace.

John Wolf,

Levittown

Memo to President Donald Trump and his sycophantic enablers: Declaring that you are ahead and have clinched a victory before the final votes have been tallied, to me, is reckless, simple-minded and irrational. If I were to employ Trump’s inane "logic," our football Giants would be 7-2 instead of 2-7 and well on their way to their fifth Super Bowl win.

Sam Reinkarp,

Oceanside

Like many other Americans, you should be grateful for everything President Donald Trump has done for our society. Judging from the number of voters for president, he has revitalized the role of the citizen in our nation’s political life. Through his attitudes, Trump has breathed new life into what was once called the civil rights movement. With his behaviors, he has reenergized feminism and women’s rights. By doing things his way, the president has successfully undermined what once was a moribund and obstructive Republican Party. As a spokesman for, and as a retweeter of, dangerously bizarre conspiracy theories, the president has brought them under the spotlight of public scrutiny. And by generously placing the responsibility for controlling the coronavirus pandemic on the shoulders of each and every American citizen, he has demonstrated exactly what his mentor Abraham Lincoln meant when he so hopefully predicted that our country would "have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." Thank you, Mr. President!

Jim Incorvaia,

Westbury

I have a question for America: If this Sunday an NFL player kneels during the national anthem to protest the "election fraud" that is "robbing" President Donald Trump of the presidency, what do you think Trump and his supporters will say? I think I know.

Tedd Levy,

Woodbury

On the impact of vote reforms, mailed ballots

Your editorial "NY should push for additional voting reforms" [Nov. 10] didn’t go far enough. By all means, get amateurs out of the board of elections and professionalize it. Perhaps we should universally mail ballots as do states like Washington and Utah. But, to me, mail is an antiquated solution. There should be a way for voters to log in securely to a website and vote online. For those without access, there could be special sites or access via every library and school on Election Day. Also, eliminate voting for judges. I believe this year’s cross-endorsements made a mockery of the system, with the daughter of a party boss and the spouse of a well-connected lawyer in a different party guaranteed election. I find this outrageous. Nevertheless, it’s encouraging that voter turnout increased substantially.

David Zielenziger,

Great Neck

Yes, there certainly is a need for reforming voting laws. At the polling stations, the voter should be required to provide proof that he/she is a U.S. citizen. As to mail-in votes, the mail-in ballot should be notarized verifying the person’s signature and that he/she is a U.S. citizen.

Barbara Tubertini,

Northport

Despite reader Lawrence Lapka’s impatience, it is clear to me that mail-in voting worked. The increased voter turnout, both in New York and across the country, was incredible. No, Election Day is not "sacred," but our right to vote and participate in our democracy is. Any method that increases voter turnout, including early voting and mail-in ballots, should be encouraged, not condemned.

Robin Davidson,

Dix Hills